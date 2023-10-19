The Republican Institutionalists Are Taking Revenge on Jim Jordan

There also wasn’t much in the way of unity when it came to determining an alternative speaker candidate in the first two votes: Instead, some of Jordan’s opponents cast votes for mainstream candidates such as McCarthy and Scalise, but others cast further afield for more outré names, like former Speaker John Boehner and former Representatives Lee Zeldin and Candice Miller.

Others became entrenched in their never-Jordan position because of the pressure campaign waged by Jordan allies, including right-wing media figures. Womack told me that he opposed Jordan in part because “I just think that there are better options for us to be able to make the country work, make this government work.” But he also said that he had been frustrated by his experience of the past few days, as Jordan allies have harassed the remaining holdouts. Some Jordan opponents have even received death threats, although Jordan has condemned these tactics.

“I’m a retired colonel. I wore that uniform for 30 years, five months, and 19 days. I didn’t lead troops because I was a sissy, or that I could be pushed over, or that I would be willing to change my closely held beliefs,” Womack told me on Wednesday. “If what I’m doing is such that it causes me to have to go home because my electorate doesn’t like my position, I will go home head high, with my dignity.”