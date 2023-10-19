The Republican Institutionalists Are Taking Revenge on Jim Jordan

But there was a plot twist in Jordan’s sequel: McCarthy’s opponents in January were hard-right lawmakers seeking concessions. Jordan’s holdouts, on the other hand, fit a much different mold—an ideologically diverse group of Republicans with a yen for institutionalism. That this coterie of lawmakers formed a core of resistance to Jordan’s bid raises questions about which members of the Republican coalition will emerge from the fracas as more empowered, and whether—after months and even years of concessions to the party’s far right—GOP lawmakers who care about governance are finally striking back. “The level of opposition is profound,” Representative Steve Womack, one of Jordan’s opponents, told reporters on Wednesday.

There may be an instinct to call the Jordan skeptics “moderates,” but that doesn’t accurately represent the breadth of his opposition. Six of the Jordan holdouts represent districts that President Joe Biden won in 2020, but others are in safe Republican seats; four even opposed certifying the 2020 election.

Although some are members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus—typically an indicator of ideological centrism—there are many others who could be considered true conservatives. Moreover, not all of the dyed-in-the-wool moderates followed suit in opposing Jordan. Some, such as Problem Solvers Caucus co-chair Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, supported Jordan in the first two votes. Fitzpatrick’s vote for Jordan was a signal that the institution needed to get back to work, he told me: “This is solely a matter of the fact that our government is completely offline right now in the legislative branch.” Ideological moderation was not an indication of support for Jordan—or lack thereof—so much as getting the government back on track.