Jim Jordan’s Big Day Ends in Chaos and Failure

In the first speaker vote on Tuesday, McCarthy earned six votes. Majority Leader Steve Scalise—who had been nominated by Republicans for the speakership last week, before withdrawing amid lack of support from some Jordan voters—earned seven. Jordan and his allies had pitched Jordan as the only Republican who could garner the necessary 217 votes on the floor: In her speech nominating Jordan for the speakership, Republican Conference Chair Elise Sfefanik quoted the Book of Esther in the Bible, calling him the candidate made “for times such as these.” (A thought experiment: taking a time machine back to 2016, and telling Republican representatives that the rabble-rousing co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus who had helped topple former Speaker John Boehner was the institutionalist, consensus Republican candidate for speaker.)

Jordan spent the weekend locking down votes from GOP members who had previously insisted they would never support him, an effort that was evidently unsuccessful. On Tuesday evening, Jordan announced that the next vote would occur on Wednesday—giving him more time to try to persuade those holdouts. After all, what’s one more day without a speaker, just a month before a government funding deadline?

While some representatives who had supported other candidates in Tuesday’s first vote appeared open to backing Jordan, others were steadfast in their opposition. “I am where I am,” said Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, who supported Scalise.