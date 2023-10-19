Pour One Out for Jim Jordan’s Dream of Becoming House Speaker
Having failed two votes for the gavel, the hard-right Republican is throwing his support behind a plan to give fill-in Speaker Patrick Henry more power.
After two failed floor votes, and his number of Republican supporters in decline, Representative Jim Jordan is backing down from his bid for House speaker.
The Ohio Republican announced Thursday morning that he would not be pursuing an additional floor vote, reported The Washington Post. Instead, Jordan is reversing course and backing a plan to expand the powers of Representative Patrick McHenry’s temporary speakership until January.
It’s currently unclear how many Republicans will get behind McHenry, though predictions haven’t been rosy. Ahead of a short recess, Texas Representative Pat Fallon estimated that two-thirds of the caucus will oppose the resolution, reported Punchbowl News’s John Bresnahan.
Other Republicans appeared frustrated and even betrayed by the turn events, openly fuming to press about the McHenry plan.
“It’s absurd,” Indiana Representative Jim Banks told Fox News, noting that at least half of the Republican members in the House plan to vote against it. “It was the biggest ‘F U’ to Republican voters I’ve ever seen.”
“It’s going to take Democrats to make it happen. And that’s a historic betrayal to our Republican voters if we go along with it. It’s a big mistake,” Banks added.
Arizona Representative Debbie Lesko allegedly told Jordan that he should step down if he supports the McHenry resolution, snubbing Jordan’s behavior as “self serving,” according to Politico’s Olivia Beavers.
Meanwhile, House Democrats have their own set of requirements for the fill-in.
Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats want assurances that the temporary speaker will support the previously negotiated debt limit deal and consider supplemental aid to Ukraine and Israel. They also are demanding that whoever fills the seat be someone who voted to certify the 2020 presidential election results, reported Punchbowl News’s Heather Caygle.
McHenry refused to respond to any questions regarding the impending decision, reported Fox News’s Chad Pergram.