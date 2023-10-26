Establishment Republicans Are Reviving the Myth of Mitt Romney’s Martyrdom

But the Romney-as-martyr myth is also dependent on ignoring the other, shrewder parts of Lowry’s analysis. Romney’s loss was blamed by many not on Democratic smears but on the Republican’s establishment credentials and moderate approach to politics. Romney was too stiff, too much of a politician, too burdened by years of compromise. Donald Trump was the anti-Romney in many ways: gruff, unpredictable, and above all, a pugilist. Romney, as governor of Massachusetts—and later as a senator—was a principled conservative who nevertheless understood the necessity of political compromise. This is anathema to the current Republican Party. To win elections, many now believed, Republicans had to abandon not only compromise but governance itself.

The idea of the Romney martyrdom myth is appealing because it absolves Republicans of responsibility for the radical streak the party has cultivated and encouraged for years. Many simply believed that this venal side to their politics could be controlled and suppressed in the service of other political priorities. They were wrong about that, and so they look for comfort in the notion that they didn’t so much fall as they were pushed to this lowly state by Democrats. If Democrats had only been nicer to Romney—maybe just let him win!—none of this would have happened. But Democrats aren’t responsible for ensuring that Mitt Romney glides into the Oval Office at the expense of their own nominee, just as they have no responsibility, as The Washington Post editorial board argued earlier this week, to help elect a Republican speaker. The job of Democrats is to win elections and enact Democratic policies.



Democrats prone to self-reflection might consider whether they treated Trump too casually as a presidential candidate; that he ended up in the White House, at some point, comes down to significant inadequacies in the way Democrats campaigned against him. But this is grist for a different mill. That Trump seamlessly slid into the role of Republican Party standard-bearer is not something over which Democrats ever had control. The idea that they could have prevented Republicans from embracing a candidate who succeeded precisely because he was the ne plus ultra of a Republican standard-bearer is ahistorical and absurd. Establishment Republicans had many opportunities to try to quiet their base’s most ravenous instincts and didn’t. There were numerous occasions when they could have broken with Trump. They didn’t; now they’re paying the price.

