Mitt Romney Is in Denial

On the question of undocumented immigration, Romney accuses liberals and the left of hiding their heads in the sand. “When TV news outlets broadcast video after video of people illegally crossing the nation’s southern border, many of us change the channel,” he writes. But Romney conveniently ignores the fact that it’s rampant nativism on the Republican side that has both driven the constant televised fearmongering of the forever-on-the-march caravans of asylum-seekers, and which has blocked immigration deals in the past. Immigration reform bills have been met with the same resistance on the same grounds—any pathway to citizenship is immediately denounced as amnesty, even when it’s included in deals with huge increases in “border security” measures, as happened most famously in 2014. The resistance is also coming from the same quarters: Republicans, who will accept nothing short of a totally closed border, along with drastic restrictions on legal immigration. What Democrats are supposed to do about the GOP’s intractable position is anyone’s guess.



On the economy, Romney is even more emphatic. Democratic spending is causing inflation to skyrocket: “As inflation mounts and the national debt balloons, progressive politicians vote for ever more spending,” he writes. Setting aside the fact that the causes of the current spike in inflation remain cloudy—and that corporate greed and supply chain disruptions have likely played as much of a role as pandemic spending—Romney is, once again, being willfully dishonest.



For example, at no point does Romney call for a repeal of the Trump tax cuts that he voted for in 2017, which touched off a frenzy of stock buybacks while offering little more to the general public beyond exacerbating income inequality. He doesn’t call for any tax increases at all, in fact. This is an especially odd hole that Romney has dug for himself inside the space of a few sentences: In one hand, he extends an olive branch to the left in the form of acknowledging the reality of climate change. In the other, he withholds the means to address the reality to which he’s just admitted—surely addressing the crisis will have to involve rather robust spending increases and a shift in economic priorities. Whether or not those are part of something like the Green New Deal—which Romney vehemently opposes (he referred to it in 2019 as “silliness”)—is never mentioned. Nor does Romney fill the space with some new idea. Instead, by invoking the national debt as the root cause of our problems, Romney essentially implies that he has an older idea in mind: austerity, most likely in the form of cuts to earned-benefit programs such as Medicare and Social Security—a longtime GOP dream.

