Mitt Romney, Master of Self-Justification

Despite his horror at Trump’s election, Romney was willing to consider working with him again. In late November 2016, Trump summoned him first to his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and then for dinner in Trump Tower, essentially auditioning Romney for secretary of state in the new administration. Romney seriously contemplated taking the job on the logic that so-called adults in the room would be able to rein in Trump’s worst instincts in the White House; accepting the position would be the responsible course of action if Trump made the offer. But his motivations were not entirely selfless. “I like being involved and being in the middle of things, and having something important to do,” Romney told Coppins. “It’s like, you know, I wanted to be president. If you can’t be president, being secretary of state’s not a bad spot to come thereafter.”

His brief consideration of the position, allowing himself to be wooed by Trump, is emblematic of his determination to live up to the “Romney obligation,” a path laid at his feet by his father: a principled duty to serve, with a bullheaded penchant for tackling crisis situations. But as Coppins observes late in the book, Romney’s “defining trait” may be his “meld of moral obligation and personal hubris.” Despite the loathing he had developed for Trump, Romney had rationalized his eagerness to become secretary of state to himself. However, after he lost out on that position—and witnessed Trump’s first months in office—the pendulum swung again toward dislike and horror of the new president and his policies. (Perhaps not helped by the humiliating manner in which Trump withdrew from the courtship.)

As he ran for Senate in Utah in 2018, Romney was unnerved by the increasingly undemocratic tendencies of his party and its leader, and particularly the growing antipathy toward the press. After his election, Romney was somewhat lonely—he had an ambitious policy agenda but was frustrated by the inertia of the Senate. Lawmakers in the upper chamber too often seemed more interested in raising their own political profile than accomplishing good policy. Moreover, he was “increasingly impatient with the cravenness and cowardice that seemed to rule his caucus,” Coppins writes. As the only Republican to vote to convict Trump in his 2020 impeachment trial, Romney was “appalled by the behavior of his colleagues” and their refusal to act as impartial jurors.