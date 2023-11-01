The Gilded Age Makes a Mess of the Picket Line

Many of the realists whose novels are being interpolated by this show, though, were obsessed with the present. They insisted on describing, and thus stabilizing, a vision of the contemporary moment. James, for instance, writing to his peer Sarah Orne Jewett, said, “The ‘historic” novel is, for me, condemned … to a fatal cheapness.… You may multiply the little facts that can be got from pictures & documents, relics & prints, as much as you like—the real thing is almost impossible to do.” The irony of The Gilded Age, then, is of a series clothed in the stylistic garb of the realist novel, embarking upon a task that the Gilded Age high realists might have found fatally cheap.

And you can see their point! For every closet drama between cousins that unfolds on the show, we have a lurchingly awkward visit to the park where—did you know?—the torch of the Statue of Liberty was displayed during construction or a brief pop-in from an absolutely swag-less Oscar Wilde or a visit to the real architect—a LADY, if you can imagine!—of the Brooklyn Bridge. A subplot about a visit to Booker T. Washington’s Tuskegee Institute and an attempted lynching, for instance, represents an almost offensively laughable error. The specter of racial violence becomes window-dressing for a series that is, on principle, uninterested in the messier aspects of the history it represents. The show’s brief toe-dip into the Jim Crow South is rendered even more ridiculous when the story of a narrowly averted lynching is intercut with the story of the Russells’ butler narrowly averting a situation in which the Duke of Buckingham would be served a bowl of bad-tasting soup. The Gilded Age isn’t about the present, but it is surely presentist in its touristic interest in the historical highlights of the time. Nowhere is this clearer than in this season’s showdown between railway magnate George Russell (Morgan Spector) and the steelworkers’ union of Pittsburgh.



There’s almost no way that The Gilded Age could have anticipated that this new season would air shortly after the resolution of a major WGA strike and in the midst of ongoing negotiations to end the SAG-AFTRA strike. But the parallels between the show’s labor plotline and the labor plotline in which all of its cast members are currently embroiled are too neat to ignore. At the start of this new season, the Russells are dealing with two problems. The first is that Bertha Russell is leading the charge to establish, and legitimize, the Metropolitan Opera company in New York. The second is that George Russell is trying to resist the pressure of trade unionists organized at his mills in Western Pennsylvania. The Russells are both patrons of the arts and wealthy executives beset by labor actions. All that the protagonists of The Gilded Age want is to fund and produce prestige entertainment without being bothered by the annoyance of striking workers! When David Zaslav watched these screeners, he must have wondered if the show was a roman à clef.

