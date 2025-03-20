The Trump Administration’s War on Academia is Escalating

Like Khalil, Suri had no prior criminal record and has not been charged with a crime, according to his lawyer, Hassan Ahmed. Ahmed argued in a federal court petition that Suri, who was in the United States on a student visa, is facing deportation due to his U.S. citizen wife, Mapheze Saleh, who is a Georgetown graduate student of Palestinian descent and therefore he opposes America’s Middle East policy.

Saleh has been targeted on social media, in right-wing media outlets, and even the Embassy of Israel in the U.S. due to the fact that her father, Ahmed Yousef, was once an adviser to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh more than a decade ago.



Ahmed told The New York Times that Suri was being punished “seemingly based on who his father-in-law was.” The Times also received a voice message from Yousef, a Gaza resident, who said he does not currently hold a senior position in Hamas and called the October 7 attacks on Israel “a terrible error.”

