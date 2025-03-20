The Trump Administration’s War on Academia is Escalating
A Georgetown University postdoctoral fellow, who has not been charged with a crime, was detained by masked DHS agents on Wednesday.
The Trump administration is escalating its crackdown on foreign students whom it accuses of supporting terrorism, detaining Georgetown University postdoctoral fellow and Indian citizen Badar Khan Suri Monday night.
Suri was detained by masked Department of Homeland Security agents outside of his Arlington, Virginia, home. They told him that his visa was revoked under the same law that Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil was detained under: the Immigration and Nationality Act, which gives the Secretary of State the authority to deport someone if their presence has “potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences.”
Like Khalil, Suri had no prior criminal record and has not been charged with a crime, according to his lawyer, Hassan Ahmed. Ahmed argued in a federal court petition that Suri, who was in the United States on a student visa, is facing deportation due to his U.S. citizen wife, Mapheze Saleh, who is a Georgetown graduate student of Palestinian descent and therefore he opposes America’s Middle East policy.
Saleh has been targeted on social media, in right-wing media outlets, and even the Embassy of Israel in the U.S. due to the fact that her father, Ahmed Yousef, was once an adviser to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh more than a decade ago.
Ahmed told The New York Times that Suri was being punished “seemingly based on who his father-in-law was.” The Times also received a voice message from Yousef, a Gaza resident, who said he does not currently hold a senior position in Hamas and called the October 7 attacks on Israel “a terrible error.”
Tricia McLaughlin, a DHS spokesperson, said in an X post that Suri “was a foreign exchange student at Georgetown University actively spreading Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media.”
“Suri has close connections to a known or suspected terrorist, who is a senior advisor to Hamas,” McLaughlin’s post continued, without providing any evidence.
Unlike in Khalil’s case, Suri’s university appears to be backing up the researcher, who also teaches classes at Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding, part of Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service.
“Dr. Khan Suri is an Indian national who was duly granted a visa to enter the United States to continue his doctoral research on peacebuilding in Iraq and Afghanistan. We are not aware of him engaging in any illegal activity, and we have not received a reason for his detention,” a university spokesperson said in a statement. “We support our community members’ rights to free and open inquiry, deliberation and debate, even if the underlying ideas may be difficult, controversial or objectionable. We expect the legal system to adjudicate this case fairly.”
Columbia University, in contrast, appears to be giving the Trump administration whatever it wants in the hopes that $400 million in federal funding will be restored to the institution. What university officials fail to realize is that giving in to the administration’s demands won’t save the institution, and in fact will deal a serious blow to academic freedom and free speech, effectively silencing every foreign college student in America.