“Back the Blue” GOP Candidate Won’t Talk About Criminals He Refused to Prosecute

The Republican candidate for Kentucky attorney general, Russell Coleman, has promised throughout his campaign to be tough on crime. “Back the blue,” says his website, which describes him as a “career lawman” who “will protect you from violent criminals.” But a look at his time as U.S. attorney for the western district of Kentucky shows he is neither tough on criminals nor any good at keeping promises.



Kentuckians will go to the polls on Tuesday—and if Coleman is elected, he will be in charge of enforcing both state and federal laws in Kentucky. As attorney generals throughout the country begin to wield outsize power over their state’s policies, it’s critical to look at what Coleman’s record actually is.