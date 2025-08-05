Skip Navigation
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

“How Much Does It Cost for Fascism?”: MAGA Rep Torched in Town Hall

Representative Mike Flood was booed at nearly every turn by a crowd that soon started chanting, “Vote him out!”

Representative Mike Flood walks down the Capitol steps
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Now that Congress is in summer recess, homebound Republican lawmakers are learning just how much their constituents hate the president’s policies.

In his first town hall since voting in favor of Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” Nebraska Representative Mike Flood had no remedy for the fire and fury of his base, who practically roasted him alive Monday night for Flood’s ongoing support for Trump.

Flood faced a barrage of excoriating questions during the jam-packed town hall, in which voters demanded to understand why their local lawmaker would vote in favor of the president’s tax bill and his immigration policies, accusing him of supporting a “fascist machine.” At one point, the crowd broke into a furious chant: “Tax the rich.”

“My question is fiscal. With 450 million FEMA dollars being reallocated to open Alligator Alcatraz, and 600 million taxpayer FEMA dollars being used to now open more concentration camps, and ICE burning through 8.4 million dollars a day to illegally detain people—how much does it cost for fascism?” one woman pressed Flood as the crowd behind her cheered. “How much do the taxpayers have to pay for a fascist country?”

But Flood’s response was no different from the party line, effectively echoing Trump’s “mandate from the people” ideology to advance undemocratic ideals.

“Americans went to the polls in November, and they had a choice between a Democratic candidate that had an open border, no enforcement, fentanyl, drugs, human trafficking, and they had a choice between that and a candidate that said close the border, get illegal immigrants out of our country, stop the fentanyl, stop the human trafficking, stop the drugs, stop the crime, stop the violence,” Flood said. “That’s what Americans voted for.

“Americans voted for a border that is secure, and I support the president enforcing our immigration laws, which, by the way, were written by Congress,” he added.

Flood’s constituents also harangued him for failing to protect SNAP benefits, veterans’ programs, and health care access, and for supporting Trump as the president circumnavigates and avoids his own home-brewed Epstein scandal.

“Let’s be very clear—at the next pro forma session of the Congress, you will find my name as a sponsor on a resolution from the House Rules Committee to release the Epstein files to protect the victims and not re-victimize them again,” Flood said, stating that he was for the release of the records despite the fact that he—along with every other Republican in the House—voted against a Democrat-led effort last month to make the files public.

The crowd, which at 750 people was the largest at one of Flood’s town halls yet, repeatedly booed the lawmaker almost from the very start. At one point, unsatisfied with his answers, constituents broke out into chants of, “Vote him out!”

Flood is unlikely to be the only conservative facing enormous backlash at home. Republicans have been instructed by the National Republican Congressional Committee to focus their time at home in August on selling Trump’s agenda to voters.

Robert McCoy/
/

Texas Democrats Defy Abbott Deadline—as Republicans Threaten Arrest

Republicans have escalated their war against Democrats over their gerrymandered congressional map.

Texas state Capitol
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows plans to sign warrants to track down and arrest more than 50 Democrats who left the state over the weekend in order to deny Republicans the quorum needed to create a new gerrymandered congressional map at President Trump’s behest.

The Texas House voted 85–6 to issue arrest warrants for those absent when the House convened on Monday afternoon.

Texas House rules state that lawmakers who are absent from “calls of the House” without sufficient excuses “may, by order of a majority of those present, be sent for and arrested, wherever they may be found, by the sergeant-at-arms or an officer appointed by the sergeant-at-arms for that purpose, and their attendance shall be secured and retained.”

In doing so, Burrows escalates the warpath that state Republicans have forged against the Democratic walkout.

On Sunday, Governor Greg Abbott—claiming powers that legal experts say he doesn’t actually possess—threatened to oust Democrats from office unless they returned to the Capitol by 3 p.m. Monday. (“Come and take it,” the Democrats replied verbatim.) State Attorney General Ken Paxton also promised to “use every tool at our disposal” to “hunt down” Democrats, who, he said, should be “found, arrested, and brought back to the Capitol immediately.”

But we’ll likely not see Texas Democrats physically forced back to the Capitol as the warrants only apply within state lines, and most truant Democrats departed for other states.

No arrests took place in 2021 when warrants were issued for 52 Texas Democrats who similarly fled to block a GOP bill to restrict voting rights, before returning after 38 days.

Back then, warrants were blocked as they underwent legal challenges, but the state’s Supreme Court eventually ruled that lawmakers could be arrested under Texas’s Constitution, which, it said, “enables ‘quorum-breaking’ by a minority faction of the legislature” but also “authorizes ‘quorum-forcing’ by the remaining members.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

White House Christmas Auditions Are Open. Do With That What You Will.

We’re not saying you should ruin Trump’s Christmas, but...

Donald Trump and Melania Trump wave near a the national Christmas tree
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump—who five years ago asked, “Who gives a fuck about Christmas?”—is hosting open auditions for the White House’s upcoming Christmas celebration.

Now we’re not saying that you should apply, get selected, and then not show up on the date of the actual performance … but if you wanted to, it would be pretty easy.

“Americans from every U.S. state and territory are invited to apply for the opportunity to assist with decorating at the White House or showcase their talents as a performer at the holiday open houses,” the White House stated in a Monday morning press release. “Starting today, applications are open for those interested in volunteering for the 2025 Christmas Season.”

The performer application process is simple. “School bands, choirs, and holiday-themed entertainers” are all eligible, and if accepted they are responsible for their own lodging, food, and any other expenses. Performance dates will take place throughout December, and you can select which dates you are available. The application deadline is September 5, and decisions will be announced by October 13.

Anyone interested in providing a lovely, MAGA-aligned Christmas performance (or not) may apply here. A link to previous performances is required.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Pete Hegseth Brings in Worst Person Ever on Paranoid Hunt for Leakers

The defense secretary has a terrifying new recruit.

Secretary Pete Hegseth gestures while speaking at a podium
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Far-right extremist Laura Loomer says that she is now working with the federal government to identify individuals within the Department of Defense who are leaking information to the press.

Speaking with CNN in an interview published Monday, Loomer claimed that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had personally turned to her for help quieting down the noise coming from his department. The self-appointed “loyalty enforcer” has had enormous success influencing the Trump administration from the outside: An analysis by The Daily Beast found that at least 16 individuals were fired from the federal government after Loomer singled them out.

And the White House has noticed her efforts: Following months of Loomer blasting federal employees and political appointees to her 1.7 million followers on X, the president praised her Sunday as a “patriot.”

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told the Beast that Hegseth “appreciates Laura Loomer’s outside advocacy.”

“Personnel is policy, and Laura has taken that motto to heart. At the Department of Defense, we will never stop working to deliver on the President’s America First agenda,” Parnell said. “Qualified individuals who love our country and support the Administration’s priorities will continue to be integral to our efforts.”

Hegseth’s tenure atop the Pentagon has been riddled with scandal. The reputed alcoholic’s foray into national politics started on a dour note, when the former Fox News star was accused of sexual assault. Nearly a dozen of his former network co-workers also claimed that Hegseth’s drinking habits were “concerning.”

Some of Hegseth’s failures include Signalgate—when Hegseth shared sensitive military plans about an imminent bombing in Yemen in a group chat that accidentally included The Atlantic’s editor in chief—and his failure to notify the president before he stalled aid to Ukraine. He also was “reamed out” by Trump over the president’s seriously expensive and lackluster military birthday parade in June, fumbled questions from lawmakers regarding Trump’s authority (or lack thereof) to deploy troops to Los Angeles to quell the city’s anti-ICE protests, and refused to tell Congress that he wanted Ukraine to win in its ongoing offensive against Russia’s invasion, among countless other seismic offenses.

The 45-year-old’s world has continued to shrink in recent months, with Hegseth reportedly only trusting his wife and a small inner circle, as paranoia over his department’s nonstop scandals has consumed him. Mounting frustration and fear has compelled Hegseth to do outrageous things, such as mandate polygraph tests for his own staff. (The polygraphs have ceased since the White House intervened.)

Rachel Kahn/
/

MTG Has an Original Thought for Once in Her Life

Marjorie Taylor Greene is increasingly expressing views opposite to those of Donald Trump.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene looks down while walking in the Capitol
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

MAGA isn’t MAGA enough anymore for Marjorie Taylor Greene, who seems as surprised as we do at her break with the party that gave her a pulpit.

“I don’t know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I’m kind of not relating to the Republican Party as much anymore,” she told The Daily Mail over the weekend. “I don’t know which one it is.”

“I think the Republican Party has turned its back on America First and the workers and just regular Americans,” she added.

Greene has been a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump since she was elected to Congress in 2020. A megaphone for the conspiracy-addled, she’s promoted a number of antisemitic and white supremacist theories, and recently introduced a bill to ban “weather modification.”

She told The Daily Mail that her fellow Georgia Republicans are just a “good ole boys network,” and expressed frustration at perceived sexism within the party.

“I think there’s other women in our party that are really sick and tired of the way men treat Republican women,” she said. Greene specifically mentioned Elise Stefanik, whose nomination for U.N. ambassador Greene thinks was unjustly rescinded. The post ultimately went to Mike Waltz, who accidentally included Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg in his Signal chat.

“How does he get awarded after ‘Signalgate?’” Greene asked. “Isn’t that weird?”

Greene was careful not to criticize Trump specifically, and largely directed her frustration at the party. But she feels that her priorities, such as eliminating funding for the “Obama/Biden/Neocon Ukraine Russia war,” are no longer the priorities of the GOP.

“Like what happened to all those issues?” she asked. “You know that I don’t know what the hell happened with the Republican Party. I really don’t.”

Greene has recently split from Trump on major issues, including continued military aid to Israel and releasing the Epstein files.

Robert McCoy/
/

MAGA Flips Out After Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump a “Piece of S***”

The right is losing their minds over a word the president has used to attack people too many times to count.

Jasmine Crockett speaks on a microphone and points her finger.
John Medina/Getty Images/MoveOn

Representative Jasmine Crockett has struck a nerve in the MAGA-verse after calling President Trump a “piece of shit” at a Sunday event by the progressive group MoveOn.

The Texas representative spoke about the need for Democrats to get “aggressive” with their reform, for example, by reining in the Supreme Court with a code of ethics.

“Listen, Donald Trump is a piece of shit, we know that. He is,” Crockett said, to applause. “But in a functioning democracy, he still would not be able to get away with this. But he’s been able to get away with this because the House Republicans are complicit. He’s been able to get away with this because Senate Republicans are complicit. But most importantly, the courts, especially the Supreme Court, is complicit.”

Crockett’s characterization of Trump has since been shared widely on X, incensing right-wing users, who have, in turn, attacked her demeanor, appearance, and outfit (Crockett was wearing—brace yourself—ripped jeans). Many, of course, also stooped to gutter racism.

Conservative commentator Kyle Becker said Crockett “has absolutely lost her mind.” The website Conservative Brief wrote that she is “unhinged” and “showing clear signs of Trump Derangement Syndrome that prevents her from wearing decent clothes.” “Very classy,” wrote an “America First” user.

Another prominent MAGA account called Crockett an “attention whore,” and apparently attempted to get X’s chatbot, Grok, to make a lewd joke about how she “may have gotten knee holes on her Black Jeans.” When Grok failed to produce the user’s clearly desired joke about fellatio, the account requested that it “be more creative and remove the woke crap.”

Pro-Trump commentator David Freeman (known on X by the alias Gunther Eagleman) called the congresswoman “Ghetto Trash.” “Tell me she is not ghetto!!” wrote another popular right-wing account.

It’s all a bit rich coming from a crowd who will defend to the last breath a president who’s done more than any individual to make political language more unhinged and coarse.

Trump, after all, is a byword for name calling and repeatedly employs four-letter words in his public remarks. At his 2024 Madison Square Garden campaign rally, for instance, he called Kamala Harris a “shit vice president.” He has a penchant for calling Crockett (and, frequently, other critics of his who are Black) “low IQ.”

This is to say nothing of the countless reports, some notorious, of Trump using vulgarities in closed-door settings.

Rachel Kahn/
/

Trump Finds a Brilliant New Way to Wreck the Tourism Industry

Donald Trump wants to charge people for the privilege of visiting the U.S.

Donald Trump holds his arms out to the side while speaking to reporters on an airport tarmac
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A visa to the land of the free may soon cost you $15,000.

The State Department issued a notice Monday saying that it will require bonds of up to $15,000 to secure some tourist and business visas.

The high bond fees, which would be kept as insurance and then refunded when visitors leave the country, will be levied against tourists from countries with high rates of overstays, according to the notice. The administration has not yet specified what those countries will be.

The 12-month pilot program is set to go into effect this month, and joins other recent visa restrictions, such as the reinstatement of in-person interviews.

Donald Trump tried this once before: In 2020, during the final months of his presidency, he instituted visa bonds for travelers from a number of African countries. However, the Covid-19 pandemic dampened travel so severely that it didn’t have much impact and the measure was struck down by President Joe Biden when he took office.

This move will likely make travel to the U.S. unaffordable for many at a time when the number of international visits to the U.S. is already plummeting. Forbes projected that Trump’s policies will cost the U.S. up to $29 billion in lost tourism and put millions of jobs at risk—and that’s without visa bonds.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Issues Wild Threat to States That Boycott Israel

Donald Trump continues to kiss up to Israel—and Americans will pay the price.

Trump and Netanyahu clasp hands standing behind an American flag
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Trump administration will no longer distribute disaster relief funds to states—unless their cities pledge not to boycott Israeli companies.

The revision targets the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which aims to curb Israel’s violence in Gaza by peeling financial support away from the nation and its businesses.

Trump’s condition will affect $1.9 billion that is supposed to be distributed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and that would apply to grants for search-and-rescue equipment, emergency manager salaries, backup power systems, and other emergency-related equipment, according to nearly a dozen grant notices reviewed by Reuters. More than a quarter of the funds—approximately $553.5 million—are earmarked for terrorism prevention in high-risk areas such as New York, which stands to receive the largest chunk at $92.2 million.

In order to access the funds, states or cities must certify that they would not avoid or end “commercial relations specifically with Israeli companies,” the grant notices state.

But the FEMA notice is just the latest in a long line of warnings from the Trump administration regarding its alliance with Israel and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Department of Homeland Security announced in April that boycotting Israel was forbidden for any state or city intending to receive federal funding, and the White House has rescinded billions of dollars from universities around the country for failing to meet Trump’s metric of support for America’s genocidal Middle Eastern ally.

Specifically targeting New York is another way to challenge New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s chances of running the country’s most populous city. Mamdani’s support for the divestment movement has fueled the ire of the president, who has issued several sharp threats to Mamdani since the 33-year-old Democratic Socialist swept the primary. Those include telling the Queens lawmaker that he “better behave” or face “big problems.” Trump has also baselessly accused Mamdani of being an illegal immigrant.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes’s Defamation Lawsuit Ends in Total Bust

When will Devin Nunes learn and stop these pathetic lawsuits?

Devin Nunes shakes hands with Donald Trump at the 2024 RNC.
Leon Neal/Getty Images

Trump Media CEO and former Representative Devin Nunes has lost yet another lawsuit, this time against Rachel Maddow and NBC Universal.

This case, which has dragged on for more than four years, hinged on Nunes’s accusation that the MSNBC host was acting with malicious intent and malice when she mistakenly stated that Nunes “refused” to hand to the FBI documents given to him by a suspected Russian spy.

Nunes argued that Maddow and MSNBC hold “an institutional hostility, hatred, extreme bias, spite and ill-will” toward him. Maddow and the network simply stated that the Politico reporting they were following at the time of the statement was not up to date.

U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel dismissed the case on Friday, arguing that Nunes failed to prove that Maddow demonstrated actual malice toward him.

Nunes has had two other high-profile, highly unsuccessful lawsuits. In 2019, he tried to sue Twitter and two parody accounts on the site—one pretending to be his mother and another pretending to be his cow. He lost, and the cow account is still active on X. That same year, Nunes sued Esquire for libel after the magazine published a story stating that Nunes’s family dairy farm employed undocumented workers, a massive political contradiction for the Trump confidant. Nunes’s case was tossed four years later, as a judge deemed Esquire’s reporting to be correct.

Rachel Kahn/
/

GOP Rep Rushes to Head Off Rapidly Escalating Texas Redistricting War

The move comes as New York Governor Kathy Hochul threatens to redistrict her state.

Representative Kevin Kiley looks to the side while walking
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

A Republican representative has waded into the redistricting war—but not on Donald Trump’s side.

California Representative Kevin Kiley introduced legislation Monday to prevent congressional districts from being redrawn mid-decade. The bill, though ostensibly targeted at California Governor Gavin Newsom, would nullify any new districts drawn before the 2030 census.

“This is already the law in California under our State Constitution, which provides that redistricting is done once a decade by an Independent Commission,” Kiley posted on X about his new bill’s boundaries. “But Newsom is planning to blow all of this up so he can impose his own partisan map on voters before the next election.

“Fortunately, Congress has the ability to protect California voters using its authority under the Elections Clause of the U.S. Constitution. This will also stop a damaging redistricting war from breaking out across the country,” he continued.

Kiley conveniently left out the reason this war has broken out in the first place: President Donald Trump’s push for Texas to gerrymander its districts beyond recognition in a quest to maintain a Republican majority in the House of Representatives.

Some powerful blue-state governors, such as Newsom and Kathy Hochul of New York, have abandoned their traditional resistance to gerrymandering, threatening to redraw their own districts to create more Democratic representatives in response.

“This is war. We are at war. And that’s why the gloves are off, and I say, bring it on,” Hochul said Monday.

Democratic representatives from Texas aren’t playing around, either. They’ve fled the state, making it impossible for the Texas House to reach a quorum and vote on the new maps.

Despite his stated focus on fighting Newsom in California, if Kiley were to pass his bill, it would also nullify any new districts drawn in Texas.

And to be fair, Kiley’s loud silence on Texas’s redistricting may not just be an attempt to fly under the radar of a vengeful, gerrymander-happy president: It could also be a purely self-motivated attempt to keep his seat!

