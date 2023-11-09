Elon Musk vs. Sweden’s Working Class

The stakes in this showdown between Tesla and Swedish unions are high for both sides. Tesla’s anti-union stance has been a core part of the electric vehicle manufacturer’s identity and business model. Its commitment to maintaining that position as it expands to countries with much stronger labor protections is now being challenged in Sweden and elsewhere. A loss for Tesla on this front could bode well for the United Auto Workers in the United States. Fresh off a now-likely victory against GM, Ford, and Stellantis, UAW has pledged to pour resources into unionizing Tesla and other nonunion carmakers. “When we return to the bargaining table in 2028, it won’t just be with a Big Three, but with a Big Five or Big Six,” UAW President Shawn Fain said last week. On the flip side, Tesla being able to stay stridently anti-union could set a chilling precedent for both E.V.s and any company that wants to ignore labor market rules in the countries where they set up shop.

“The green transition is vital. But it is also important that newly started innovative companies that establish themselves in Sweden follow the rules that exist in the labor market,” IF Metall argues on its website. “Tesla is a company that contributes to the green transition. Now, of course, we hope that they will be able to provide sustainable conditions for their employees as well.”

Sweden may be one of the toughest places on earth to break labor law precedents. Ninety percent of Swedish workers are covered by collective bargaining agreements. Labor relations in Sweden are governed primarily via long-standing norms between union and employee federations, which periodically negotiate deals relating to sector-wide wages, working conditions, pensions, and vacation time. Employers have an interest in making sure these standards are maintained, as well, and companies that skirt them are seen as engaging in unfair competition. There’s no legal requirement, however, for Tesla to sign an agreement with IF Metall.