Elon Musk vs. Sweden’s Working Class

“Politicians don’t really want to get involved, and unions and employers don’t want politicians to micromanage this sort of thing,” says Max Jerneck, an analyst for the left-leaning Swedish think tank Katalys. “That means that when someone comes in from the outside and doesn’t have any concern about these established practices, they can test the limits of what’s allowed.”

Reporting since the start of the strike has shown that Tesla may be going to great lengths to do just that. The Swedish news outlet Dagens Arbete revealed last week that Tesla management in the country is willing to bring in workers from other parts of the country to keep repair shops up and running while workers are on strike. Screenshots from a virtual chat between Tesla executives obtained by Dagens Arbete show managers pledging to send in “support,” i.e., strikebreakers, to units affected by the strikes. A Tesla communications expert contacted by the outlet was seemingly unaware that doing so would constitute strikebreaking, which is highly unusual in Sweden.

A few days after that report was published, Dagens Arbete additionally reported that workers around the country had seen strikebreakers being ferried to shops participating in the work stoppage. “Tesla has brought people here. There are strikebreakers working inside the premises right now. But we don’t know who they are and where they came from,” said Carola Andersson, chairman of IF Metall in Umeå, who also called it a “a new low-water mark for Tesla.” (The article was originally published in Swedish. This translation is from Google Translate.)