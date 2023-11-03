Autoworkers’ Historic Victory Is a Turning Point in the Climate Culture War

While I am an active UAW member, I am not an autoworker. But in the past few years, it’s become increasingly apparent that, having no plans to make working-class people’s lives better or address the climate crisis, Republicans wish to stoke a culture war over Biden’s climate policies by exploiting anxieties about electric vehicles. This column represents my opinion, alone—but in my opinion, Fain isn’t having it; his rhetoric shows how to disregard the nonsense and address the real challenges for the auto industry.

Republican discourse on E.V.s exploits anxieties that are partly sexual, playing into some straight men’s concerns that eco-friendly behaviors are perceived as feminine or gay, which I’ve written about here. When Donald Trump says the phrase “electric vehicles,” with a bit of overemphasis, we all recognize it as mockery. But it’s also particularly reminiscent of the way a homophobic guy speaks when jeering at what he imagines is gay elocution.

Republicans also exploit economic anxieties about the transition to greener energy sources, prophesying (baselessly) that Biden’s climate policies will end in economic disaster. When Trump met with nonunion autoworkers this fall in Detroit, during the UAW strike, he gave a speech undermining the union’s historic fight for a better contract, telling the workers that the strike “doesn’t make a damn bit of difference” because, he said, in two years, the auto companies would be out of business and the workers will all lose their jobs.