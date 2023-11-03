Autoworkers’ Historic Victory Is a Turning Point in the Climate Culture War

Though concerned that companies were using the transition to electric vehicles to further exploit workers, Fain never borrowed the language of the right-wing culture war. Instead, he said he welcomes the transition away from fossil fuels. “We support a green economy,” he said in September. “You know, we have to get behind this. We have to have a planet that we can live on.”

But Fain has insisted all along that companies can’t get away with making these changes at the expense of the working class. A slogan on some of the UAW signs during the strike has been “Every Auto Job a Good Job,” with the first two letters (E and V) emphasized in bold blue.

These aren’t just words. Members will vote on these contracts in mid-November. They include huge steps, in some cases giving workers in E.V. vehicle and battery plants the same contract as current UAW workers. The UAW has also won other important elements of a just transition to the carbon-free economy. Stellantis, for example, had closed its Belvidere assembly plant, north of Chicago, in February. The company agreed to reopen it and locate a battery factory there, so that working-class community doesn’t lose jobs.