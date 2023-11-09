Out of Loyalty to Democratic Socialism: Why We Are Leaving DSA

The campaigns against DSA members of Congress garnered high-profile, public attention, but they were only the tip of the iceberg. There were several attacks on DSA-member and DSA-endorsed state and local officials. (See here, here, and here.) Purist litmus tests were increasingly imposed on candidates for elected office as the price of DSA endorsements (pp. 53–56).

We are veterans of many struggles for social justice. We have learned the value of persistence, patience, and resolve—of staying engaged in organizations and movements through hard times and political turmoil. For all that was going wrong, there were rank-and-file DSAers and a number of locals doing good organizing work, from support for the Starbucks union drive to tenant and community organizing. We took the long view, remained engaged with DSA, and organized to turn it back to its mission and to the valuable political work that had given it so much promise after 2016. So long as DSA still had the potential to bring the vision of democratic socialism into the mainstream of U.S. politics, we were committed to it, notwithstanding our worries over its direction.

In our judgment, a moment of truth has arrived. The events of the last weeks in Israel and Palestine, and the responses of national DSA and many of its local chapters, bring us to the painful conclusion that today’s DSA has driven itself beyond redemption. In a moment of crisis, it has been found entirely wanting in its dedication to the moral principles that are the foundation of democratic socialism. DSA’s leaders, who are the public face of the organization, lack the political and strategic acumen needed to navigate a perilous moment fraught with danger. The positions they have taken on behalf of the organization lack basic human empathy and solidarity.