This Is Biden’s Soft Landing, and He Deserves Some Credit

Fifty-nine percent disapproved of how Biden is handling his job as president, and 61 percent disapproved specifically of how he’s handling the economy, the area where Biden’s job performance has been strongest. Seventy-six percent rated overall economic conditions in the United States to be negative. Seventy-five percent thought rising prices posed the biggest threat to the economy over the next six months, a proposition for which there is zero evidence. That’s more than twice as many who identified the biggest threat to be the political situation in Washington, D.C. (30 percent), or political instability overseas (24 percent), both of them far more worrisome.

Before you lose hope, though, please note that a 52 percent majority conceded that they knew little or nothing about what Biden is actually doing to fix the economy. We Americans have a tendency to shoot our mouths off before we know what we’re talking about. But this fault is mitigated, at least somewhat, by our willingness to admit our ignorance. In theory, at least, that makes us educable. Which suggests that Biden, who on Wednesday told supporters at a campaign rally that “we have the strongest growth and lowest inflation of any major economy in the entire world,” must continue to repeat and substantiate that message at every opportunity, even if it seems as though nobody is listening.

As noted, economic experts no longer equivocate about whether there will be a soft landing. “We expect the economy to weaken quite a bit,” Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, told The Wall Street Journal this week, “but it does look like we’ll avoid an outright contraction.” Indeed, Goldman Sachs this week predicted gross domestic product will grow 2.1 percent next year. The only bad news Jim Cramer could find in the soft landing was that it’s too late to make a killing from it, because pessimistic market expectations that previously pushed stock prices down have vanished; stock prices are back up again. The soft landing isn’t a secret anymore! Boo freaking hoo.