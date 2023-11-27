More bad news for Biden: Young voters tend to be loyal not to a party or candidate but to their preferred policy objectives, often voting on a single issue. They didn’t vote for Biden in 2020; they voted against Trump, more specifically his policy agenda. They weren’t excited about Biden, but their lack of enthusiasm about him as a person “didn’t really dissuade the generation from coming out and voting for Democrats,” pollster John Della Volpe of Harvard University told The Atlantic.

At first glance, this may sound favorable to Biden, who is surely hoping that young voters will back him again out of fear of Trump’s agenda. But if these voters’ sentiments toward Biden turn negative from neutral as a result of his stance on Gaza, a considerable amount of the Trump-repellent effect may be neutralized, resulting in a considerable portion of young voters either supporting a third-party candidate or sitting the election out. Faced with two candidates whose agenda they oppose, many Gen Zers will simply stay home. And those who do vote next year may break evenly for Biden and Trump. As The New York Times’ Nate Cohn noted on Monday, “Virtually every poll shows a close race … among young voters.”

So far, there is no evidence that the temporary cease-fire and prisoner swap brokered by Qatar have reduced Gen Z voters’ anger with Biden. Of course, much can change between now and November. There will be more crises in the months to come, and the current ones may fade. Crucial issues for young voters, such as abortion rights, will come back to the fore. Biden’s campaign is surely counting on it. Then again, the war in Gaza could still be ongoing next fall, or Israel may well be occupying Gaza at that point—which a majority of young voters are almost certain to oppose too.