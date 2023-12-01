Mike Johnson Repeats Kevin McCarthy’s Mistake: Trying to Govern

House Speaker Mike Johnson’s honeymoon period lasted about as long as an actual honeymoon: a few weeks, at best. Now that Congress has punted its most intransigent problem—keeping the government funded—to early next year, Johnson must shepherd several other complex agenda items through the fractious chamber with a whisper-thin majority that may become even slimmer by Friday afternoon. The frisson of the new relationship has waned, and some House Republicans are beginning to grumble about their new leader’s tactics.

Johnson told Senate Republicans this week that he would support a continuing resolution to keep the government funded at current levels through the end of the fiscal year in 2024 if both chambers of Congress can’t reach a new spending agreement. This is anathema to some House hardliners; Johnson’s predecessor, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, was ousted in part due to his willingness to treat with the Biden administration on the debt ceiling and on a topline number for government funding. GOP Representative Max Miller slammed Johnson in an interview with Politico this week, calling him a “joke.”