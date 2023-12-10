It’s International Human Rights Day. Try Telling That to the People of Gaza.

Experiences prove that these people become more extreme because they are disappointed, and they feel that they have been deceived for years by countries and parties that carried the torch of justice, equality, and nondiscrimination. These principles were quickly extinguished with the first real moral test that revealed their hypocrisy and double standards.

Despite all that, and after the war on Gaza ends, some of us human rights defenders in the Middle East will still be in the field confronting regimes that have continued to harness their resources and security and media apparatuses to demonize us and distort our image. The attack of these regimes against human rights activists after the war on Gaza will be stronger and more severe because they will be fully supported by the majority of the people, who are angry and dissatisfied with human rights and everyone who works for them, due to the procrastination, duplication, and politicization these masses have witnessed.

Human rights defenders in this region will need a long rehabilitation process to restore their collapsed relationship with the concepts and values that they defended for decades because they endured a lot of harassment and persecution. They also need to restore their relationship with the partners that were supposedly dedicated to bringing about a value change in society. They must think of true and more honest alternative allies that genuinely believe in the principles of justice, anti-discrimination, tolerance, and acceptance of others in their societies.