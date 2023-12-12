How Texas Tried to Torture a Woman for Being Pregnant

It’s hard to overstate the malice it takes to argue a condition called “uterine rupture” does not meet that threshold. The scenario that Cox and her doctor are trying to avoid is one where her uterus literally tears itself open along her C-section scar during contractions. It is a not-uncommon complication in pregnancies where a woman tries to give vaginal birth after a previous C-section, which can be even more likely if multiple C-sections have previously occurred. If not swiftly treated, it can lead to catastrophic blood loss and force doctors to perform a hysterectomy to save the woman’s life. If that does not count as “risk of death” or “substantial impairment,” nothing does.

Cox and her lawyers begged the state Supreme Court to let the lower court’s order stand. But the court’s judges instead sided with Paxton on Friday. Their brief order said the TRO would be stayed “pending further order of the court.” The court offered no timeline for when it would decide to hear the case, let alone actually hear it. Instead it noted that the petitions and motions by both parties “remain pending before this court.” On Monday, Cox’s lawyers informed the court that she had fled the state to obtain the procedure where it can be lawfully performed.

Texas law does not allow for criminal or civil penalties against the mother for seeking an abortion. But even that could change. Some local jurisdictions in Texas and anti-abortion activists want to make it illegal to leave those jurisdictions to get an abortion, by targeting what they call “abortion trafficking.” Idaho lawmakers passed a similar law last year; it is currently on hold while litigation challenging it moves through the federal courts.