How Texas Tried to Torture a Woman for Being Pregnant

In most states, Cox would be able to obtain the medical care she needs. Texas is not one of them. In an act of profound cruelty, the state has gone out of its way to endanger Cox, her health, and her life to enforce the state’s harsh abortion laws. This is the natural outcome of crafting vague laws to dissuade and punish anyone from seeking medical care—and an inevitable by-product of the anti-abortion movement’s elevation of ideology over medicine.

Texas, at least in theory, has a medical exception to its strict abortion bans. State law allows an abortion to be performed to save the patient’s life or if continuing the pregnancy would lead to “substantial impairment of major bodily function.” State lawmakers later added some language to suggest that the bans don’t apply in cases of miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy. (The New Republic’s Grace Segers wrote at length last year about just how maddeningly dangerous it is for patients with ectopic pregnancies to not have access to medical care.) As The Texas Tribune noted, the state does not offer exemptions for lethal fetal abnormalities—instead, it forces women to carry those pregnancies to term.

A Texas court ruled that Cox’s condition met the “substantial impairment” threshold. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble noted in her temporary restraining order, or TRO, that Cox’s medical history poses additional risks. Cox had visited three emergency rooms with “severe cramping, diarrhea, and leaking unidentifiable fluid,” Guerra Gamble noted. Cox and her husband already have two children who were previously delivered by C-section, which raises the risk of more severe complications like uterine rupture if she carries a trisomy 18 pregnancy to term.