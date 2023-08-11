Laura Ingraham, who once remarked that there would be hell to pay if the Supreme Court didn’t reward years of right-wing legal activism by overturning Roe, struck a defiant note on Wednesday by describing that victory as “the greatest conservative accomplishment since ending the Cold War.” She urged Republican elected officials not to “run away” from the issue, a point with which many Democratic officials and candidates would likely concur.

The Wall Street Journal editorial board, reading the tea leaves, urged the party to figure out a better strategy for defending itself to voters. “Republicans spent half a century working to overturn Roe, yet they weren’t prepared for the democratic policy debate when that finally happened in Dobbs last year,” it opined on Wednesday. “Now they’re seeing abortion regimes as loose as Roe, or potentially looser, imposed by voters even in conservative states. This political liability will persist until the GOP finds an abortion message that most voters can accept.”

The problem for Republicans is that they have already staked out their policy on the matter and can’t credibly suggest an alternative one. Roughly a dozen states now have total or near-total bans on abortion, while another half-dozen states now impose greater restrictions on the procedure than they did under Roe. They are concentrated in the South and Midwest, and all of them have Republican-led legislatures. That divide reflects the will of the Supreme Court, where the conservative majority said in Dobbs that it was simply returning the issue to the democratic process. (Not that conservatives have acted content with this arrangement. A recent fracas in the 2024 shadow primary pitted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America over the former’s refusal to endorse a national abortion ban—another policy desire that the right has already loudly articulated to voters.)