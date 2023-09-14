Ken Paxton’s Impeachment Is a Battle for the Soul of the Texas GOP

More than a week into the trial, the prosecution’s case doesn’t appear to be driven by the kind of bombshell revelations that might sway hard-core Paxton supporters. Instead, prosecutors have followed a strategy of supplying a steady diet of evidence for their claims in an attempt to present the sort of substantive case that might convince members of the public who are still sitting on the fence about Paxton’s impeachment—largely leaving theatrics to Paxton’s defenders. There are persuadable voters out there: Another Texas Politics Project poll found only 24 percent of Texas Republicans thought Paxton should be impeached, compared with 32 percent who said he shouldn’t. But there was a plurality of voters, 43 percent, who said they either didn’t know or had no opinion on the matter. The more people the prosecution can shift into the impeachment camp, the more cover they’ll provide for the senators who’ll have to sign their name to a decision.



Senators have already dropped hints on how that vote may play out through their votes on motions to dismiss all or some articles of impeachment on the trial’s first day. Six Republican senators indicated their fealty to the sitting attorney general by voting to dismiss all articles of impeachment outright, before presentation of evidence. Of those six, three were among the senators who will face a primary in March: Paul Bettencourt, Tan Parker, and Donna Campbell. Another seven Republican senators voted not to drop any of the articles of impeachment—alongside the chamber’s 12 Democrats—and five more voted to partially dismiss the articles, thus indicating a willingness to at least hear the prosecution out.



Impeachment should not be expected to yield a political victory for Democrats in Texas. In fact, by some measures, the far-right wing of the party may even see short-term benefits. Jones described impeachment as a potential “double win” for Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “It gets rid of someone he wanted gone—he was unwilling to take the risk of openly backing [Paxton challenger] Eva Guzman in the 2022 primary. It also allows him to name the next attorney general.”

