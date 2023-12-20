Mike Johnson Is the Christian Nationalist We Should Have Seen Coming

One year from now, we may once again find ourselves facing myriad right-wing activists and entities seeking to overturn the results of a presidential election. At the center may be the current speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican previously known to few outside the Christian right. When the 2024 election takes place, Johnson will barely have reached his first anniversary as speaker.

Johnson spent the tense, chaotic period between the 2020 election and the inauguration persuading Republicans to sign onto an amicus brief he crafted for a Texas lawsuit asserting that state legislatures alone had the power to decide how to run elections. The lawsuit itself was drafted by Trump allies, including the head of a Christian nationalist legal group that employed Johnson before he entered higher office.



The lawsuit failed. The violent aftermath on January 6, 2021, would be caught on thousands of video feeds. Several weeks into being speaker, Johnson would pledge that when releasing 44,000 hours of footage of the attack on the Capitol, he would have the faces of the rioters blurred to protect them from prosecution by the Department of Justice. Mike Johnson is the most disturbing and influential Christian nationalist of 2023.

Numerous reports over the last two months have examined the question, Where did Mike Johnson come from? But that’s not a difficult question to answer. He’s been frank about where he came from, telling the Louisiana Baptist Message when he was running for Congress for the first time back in 2016: “Some people are called to pastoral ministry … I was called to legal ministry and I’ve been out on the front lines of the ‘culture war’ defending religious freedom, the sanctity of human life, and biblical values, including the defense of traditional marriage, and other ideals that have been under assault.”

The more salient question is, How did so many people (including myself, to be honest) not see Mike Johnson coming? The answer is that Johnson went this long passing as yet another Republican because many of us didn’t pay enough attention to the warnings from those who track the rise of Christian nationalism and who have been deeply troubled by it for a long time. Johnson has not moderated his Christian nationalism with his political ascent. “The Lord told me very clearly to prepare and be ready,” said Johnson this December, accepting an award at the National Association of Christian Lawmakers gala. Taking the speakership, he told the group, was merely one part of God’s plan for him.