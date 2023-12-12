How Multiple Sexual Harassment Allegations Derailed a Progressive Challenger’s Congressional Campaign

Hours—sometimes minutes—after each staffer emailed their resignation, an attorney representing Agwan sent them a cease and desist letter concerning their “defamatory accusations,” pointing to the nondisclosure agreement they had signed as part of their employment contracts, and claiming that the campaign was running a third-party investigation to determine what had happened. In early November, the staffers received a message from an unknown, New York–based number. “What you kids are doing to Pervez and his reputation is pretty fucked up and you should be ashamed,” it read in part. “You should stop. He treated all of you really well and now I hope he sues you all into the ground if you don’t stop.” (A website using similar language that doxxes the intern who filed the lawsuit against Agwan appeared online briefly in early December.)



The former staffers all expressed some hesitancy about coming forward, in part because of the legal threats but also because they believe a progressive should represent the deep-blue district on Houston’s west side. They worried how their story would be received and are not eager to see the incumbent reelected. Yet if Agwan wins, Khademakbari and a number of former staffers told me they fear for his future employees in Washington. “That is going to be the congressional representative of District 7?” said Jesus Nieto, a former Agwan campaign field organizer who worked under Perlera. “I do not want to see that.”