Five Ways Biden Can Win in 2024

No matter how deceptively Trump tries to skirt the issue in 2024, Democrats will loudly and consistently remind the voters that he appointed three Supreme Court justices who voted in lockstep to eliminate the legal right to an abortion. The possibility of a national abortion ban, should Republicans control the White House and Congress, which is a distinct possibility, will undoubtedly be a major issue throughout the campaign. And the continuing zealotry of governors like Ron DeSantis and right-wing state legislatures all but guarantees that abortion not only will be in the headlines all through 2024 but that it will also literally be on the ballot in some states.



And the Verdict Is ...

The hardest thing to handicap in 2024 is the electoral consequences of the Trump trials. The federal case against Trump for working to subvert the 2020 election is slated to go to trial in early March. Meanwhile in Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has proposed an August 5 starting date for the trial over election interference that is slated to run into 2025. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wondered last week whether in November jurors in the Trump trial would “vote for the defendant or against him?”



Polls have consistently asked voters if a Trump conviction would change their vote in 2024. The results have been mixed. A NewsNation and Decision Desk HQ poll released last week found that 34 percent of independent and 17 percent of Republican voters said that a guilty verdict would “impact” their vote choice. But a new Wall Street Journal survey found that Biden would only have a one-point lead over Trump among voters even if he were a convicted felon on Election Day. The early November New York Times/Sienna College polls—which frightened Democrats by showing Trump leading Biden in five of six swings states—did come with a caveat. As the Times put it, “If the former president is convicted and sentenced … around 6 percent of voters across Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin say they would switch their votes to Mr. Biden.”

