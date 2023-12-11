Five Ways Biden Can Win in 2024

And the Verdict Is...

The hardest thing to handicap in 2024 are the electoral consequences of the Trump trials. The federal case against Trump for working to subvert the 2020 election is slated to go to trial in early March. Meanwhile in Georgia, Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis has proposed an August 5 starting date for trial over election interference that is slated to run into 2025. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wondered last week whether in November jurors in the Trump trial would “vote for the defendant or against him?”



Polls have consistently asked voters if a Trump conviction would change their vote in 2024. The results have been mixed. A NewsNation and Decision Desk HQ poll released last week found that 34 percent of independent and 17 percent of Republican voters said that a guilty verdict would “impact” their vote choice. But a new Wall Street Journal survey found that Biden would only have a 1-point lead over Trump among voters even if he were a convicted felon on Election Day. The early November New York Times/Sienna College polls—which frightened Democrats by showing Trump leading Biden in five of six swings states—did come with a caveat. As the Times put it, “If the former president is convicted and sentenced... around 6 percent of voters across Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin say they would switch their votes to Mr. Biden.”



To be sure, voters are not always reliable predictors of their own future behavior. With his self-pitying screams of “witch hunt” and “Biden conspiracy,” Trump may bamboozle almost all Republicans into sticking with him after a conviction. But it is hard to imagine a swing voter in Wisconsin or Arizona declaring, “I was leaning towards Biden. But that jury verdict really made me understand the greatness of Trump.”

