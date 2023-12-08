Biden to Big Pharma: Gouge Prices and We’ll Snatch Your Patents

The post–New Deal shift toward conservatism, people tend to forget, actually began under President Jimmy Carter, who boosted defense spending, lowered the capital gains tax, and initiated (in collaboration with Ted Kennedy and Ralph Nader) deregulation of the airline and trucking industries. Carter’s course correction became, under Reagan, a violent pendulum swing to the right. The Bayh-Dole Act was one of the Carter era’s more judicious market-friendly policies. Since World War II, the federal government, following recommendations from Vannevar Bush’s July 1945 report Science, the Endless Frontier, had created the National Science Foundation, expanded the National Institutes of Health, and ramped up investment in research and development. But much of this research was bottled up in national laboratories and universities; fewer than 5 percent of the federal government’s 28,000 patents were licensed to private companies. The Bayh-Dole Act addressed this bottleneck by allowing universities, nonprofits, and small businesses to patent federally funded inventions; President Ronald Reagan later extended the same rights, by presidential memorandum, to all federal contractors. The law also allowed federal agencies to grant businesses exclusive licenses to technology developed by the government. The result was an explosion in innovation that, by one estimate, helped increase the gross domestic product over the past generation by $333 billion to $1 trillion.

Bayh-Dole was never intended, though, to write industry a blank check. The government retained “march-in” rights to seize back a license or patent if warranted by circumstances that included health and safety but were otherwise defined only vaguely in the legislation. This being the dawn of the Reagan era, however, those march-in rights were never exercised. For the first 17 years after enactment nobody bothered to file a petition to march in; the first, in 1997, was filed by Bayh himself (on behalf of a lobby client). It alleged that “unreasonably high royalties” were being charged by the patent holder of a medical device used to assist in bone marrow transplants. Since then, about a dozen petitions have been filed, nearly all concerning drugs. The petitions typically complain that a patent holder is either not manufacturing a sufficient quantity of a drug or charging an excessive price. None of these petitions has ever been granted. As recently as March, NIH rejected a march-in petition to seize the patent for Xtandi, a Pfizer drug for the treatment of prostate cancer. The petition alleged that the drug, which retails for $150,000 per year, was priced too high.

Drug prices, you may have noticed, are going through the roof. Even as the consumer price index, or CPI, settles down to a congenial 3.2 percent, prescription drug prices rocket upward. According to a November analysis by the Center for American Progress, those drugs whose prices are rising are doing so at a rate that exceeds the CPI, on average, by 30 percent. For some drugs, price increases exceeded the CPI by a factor of five. How many of these drugs were developed using federal dollars? Very likely all of them. The Food and Drug Administration approved 210 new drugs between 2010 and 2016; NIH funding contributed to research underlying every last one of them.