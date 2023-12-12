Volodymyr Zelenskiy Had a Bad Day on Capitol Hill

Senator James Lankford, who has been leading negotiations on immigration policy changes on the Republican side, expressed frustration that the White House had not gotten involved in conversations earlier. Lankford was also skeptical that any consensus could be reached before Congress is set to leave at the end of the week. “You can’t talk about high-level issues in bullet points, when it’s highly technical language. You’ve got to actually work through language to be able to get that done, and we’re still not at that point, which means we’re not going to finish in the next 24 hours, 36 hours,” Lankford said.

Conversations did appear to be moving forward; Lankford, along with Democratic Senator Chris Murphy and independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema, would met with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, White House staff, and staff for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and McConnell on Tuesday afternoon. (Sinema said after the meeting that the assembled group had made “substantive progress.”)

“I wish that [Republicans] were not demanding that we settle one of the most difficult, vexing domestic political issues in order to save Ukraine and Europe,” Murphy said. “Now is the time for Republicans to get in closing mode.… We are willing to meet Republicans in the middle; they have to be willing to be there as well.” Republicans counter that Biden himself first raised the issue of immigration by including billions of dollars in funding to border security measures in his initial supplemental funding request.