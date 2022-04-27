Republicans’ Midterm Play: Scare Up Another Border Crisis

Hassan has warned that the Biden administration “does not appear ready” for the influx of immigrants that would follow lifting the law. Senator Joe Manchin also said that lifting Title 42 would be a “frightening” move by the Biden administration. Kelly and Cortez Masto have offered more measured critiques. Cortez Masto has said, “It’s just wrong to do it without a detailed plan.” Kelly has warned that he has not seen a satisfying plan to receive the influx of immigrants who would come as a result of lifting the law. Kelly has told immigration officials that “they do not have a plan in place on how to deal with the increased numbers. And it’s going to be … to be honest, it’s going to be a crisis on top of a crisis.”

Sawyer Hackett, a veteran Democratic strategist and senior adviser to Julian Castro, said the remedy for Senate Democrats is not to oppose or try to find a middle ground. It’s to side with the Biden administration and better educate the public.

“I just feel like this is a giant miscalculation from these Senate candidates because the public obviously doesn’t have the best understanding of what Title 42 is and what it does. If these candidates were making an affirmative case for what asylum is in this country—that is the system we’ve had in place for decades where the United States can be a place of refuge for people fleeing desperate situations, that would be a thing that people support,” Hackett said. “People overwhelmingly support asylum as a thing, but instead of making that case Democrats are just, once again, running away from the issue, treating immigration as a third-rail issue.”