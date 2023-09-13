Most of Cafemín’s residents are families with young children from Venezuela, Central America, or the Caribbean—weary from weeks on the road, living out of small backpacks and sleeping on thin blankets on the floor. Most are only several days away from the finish line of their journey at the U.S. border. There, they will attempt to maneuver themselves into an “encounter” with Border Patrol, ask for asylum, and begin new lives with greater safety and greater economic opportunity, as over a million people have done in the past year.



But some at Cafemín are part of a new class of migrants—those who already made it to the border but were rejected by U.S. authorities and shipped back to Southern Mexico in unmarked buses, where they now process the shock of their defeat. Their situation resembles a high-stakes board game in which unfortunate players are kicked back to the starting tile, all their money lost. These unlucky souls have come to be called migrantes devueltos, or “returned” migrants.



“I don’t know how many there are with this story, but every week, more of them show up,” Sam said. The U.S. government listed the number of migrants officially “returned” to Mexico between May and July as 4,000, but the real figure could be closer to 25,000.

