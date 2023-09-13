It all begins with an unassuming phone call. Since May, U.S. authorities have begun using telephone interviews with increasing frequency to screen incoming migrants for base-level asylum eligibility. In-person screening demands personnel and time, both in short supply, as hundreds are processed at the border daily. Those who pass the test are required to prove their need for U.S. government protection to a judge, but assigned court dates stretch all the way to 2029. In the minds of most migrants, it really only matters that you make a good first impression.



The outcomes of those who pass the interview, some of whom find themselves getting looped into one of Ron DeSantis’s stunt flights to Sacramento or joining a fleet of newcomers selling candy on New York City subways, have been well documented in the American media. Little attention has been given to those who fail and get kicked back to square one.



Title 42, a pandemic-era immigration law, used a public health rationale to allow authorities to expel migrants to Mexico without giving them the opportunity to ask for asylum. It was used three million times by Border Patrol starting in 2020. The law expired this May, and now officials must keep migrants in U.S. custody and decide, legally within three days, who deserves protection and who should be expelled—thus, the introduction of the short, simple telephone interview. Despite the legal limit of 72 hours, many migrants are held in custody for several weeks to complete this process.