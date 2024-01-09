Democrats Can’t Keep Ignoring Covid in 2024

My holiday experience probably resembled that of many others: waiting in line at the airport, listening to the hacks of people coughing all around me, mostly unmasked. The cognitive dissonance feels hard to overstate. We are still officially in a pandemic, even now, four years since the novel coronavirus first emerged. We know that Covid-19 is airborne and that wearing a mask is the most effective way to prevent airborne particles from being transmitted. We know that 1,600 people a week are currently dying from Covid-19 (and more than 2,000 last week), and that it’s no ordinary flu, with tens of millions of Americans and counting experiencing long-term debilitating symptoms.

Despite all we could have learned about how a broken system left us vulnerable to this virus, despite the clear fixes that might protect us against future calamity, and despite the sense of solidarity toward helping others stay well that accompanied the early pandemic, it feels as though we’ve learned nothing from the experience.