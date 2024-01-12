John Fetterman Speaks: I Haven’t Changed a Lick

If he was trying to sound conciliatory on immigration, he was unapologetic on Israel. Asked if the Senate should put conditions on U.S. military aid to Israel, Fetterman didn’t waffle. “No, none,” he said. Images of the remaining Hamas hostages taken on October 7 hang along a wall in the front office of his Senate suite. On the wall opposite are images of Hamas hostages released. A steady stream of ceasefire advocates visit Fetterman’s office each day to demand that he do better. Staffers log their concerns and in lieu of offering their agreement, instead give them tiny bottles of cold water from a minifridge on the floor and candy made in Hershey and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

“Standing with Israel and thinking that we should have a secure border, I don’t know why either one of them is controversial,” said Fetterman, who has indicated that he would support a bipartisan proposal backed by the White House to permanently restrict legal immigration to unlock Republican support in the Senate for Ukrainian military funding. “Ukraine is my priority — and Israel,” Fetterman told me back in December, a foreign policy position from which he has not budged.

This much has to be admitted, though. As upset as his old progressive allies may be, his stances aren’t hurting him at home. In fact, the opposite is true. A Quinnipiac poll of 600 Pennsylvania voters published January 10 showed that 26 percent of those surveyed said Fetterman’s support for Israel’s military offensive in Palestine improved their view of him, while only 14 percent said it made them see him more negatively (over half said it had no impact on their view). On immigration, the numbers were even more starkly in his favor, as 35 percent said his new harder line improved their view of him, and just 9 percent said it made them think less favorably of him.