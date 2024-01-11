The Book of Ayn Trolls Us All

Instead, she distracts herself with more immediate tasks: soothing her wounded ego and resurrecting her artistic brand. Reveling in the apparent originality of making a Randian worldview her entire identity, Anna flees Manhattan for Los Angeles. She’s connected with a manager who wants her to write a half-hour comedy about Rand, whose work she has barely had time to read, let alone comprehend. No matter—Anna, who loves a good paradox, believes she can cancel herself into a more lucrative career. She’s determined to write a “funny homage” to Rand that contains no trauma and no character arc. Freiman, who also writes for television, sends up the whims of the industry—the manager’s ask soon morphs into an hour-length animated historical comedy.

It seems for a moment that Anna might be able to deliver. In L.A., she serendipitously finds herself in an apartment building full of Gen Z-ers making micro-content for an app she mishears as being called “Jizz.” The app’s users apply animal avatar filters to “behave in ways that were off-limits to human beings.” While flirting with her neighbor, who uses a Labrador filter to “embody idiocy,” she allows him to film her babbling about Rand’s takes on “the empty moral center of altruism, the self-sacrificing impulse at the heart of socialism. The death drive, which I knew almost nothing about.” He applies a horned sheep filter; Anna becomes Ayn Ram, goes viral, and believes she’s found a way to transmute radical selfishness for a television audience.

When Anna is forced to admit that she’d been ignoring the fact that Rand can’t joke and that the virtue of selfishness was a bad idea at the root of “the emptiness of modern life,” she wallows momentarily in her own stupidity. In these scenes, Freiman gives depth to a character who might otherwise stall out as a troll oblivious to her own contradictions—depth that hinges on the dreaded backstory. Family matters call Anna back to New York, and Freiman extends the meditative moment for a few beats longer. Depressed and living with her disapproving mother, who keeps a “shelf of photo albums with their cluttered pages and all the little sinkholes of grief,” Anna seems on the verge of understanding what’s underneath her impulse to be contrary, to give credence to “the disreputable side.” She almost admits to her mother that she had wrapped herself in Randian self-interest because caring—about others, about anything—“felt like death, like disappearing.”