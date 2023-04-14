Idra Novey Upends “Trump Country” Fables

Novey upends familiar platitudes on our country’s divisions in an odd novel about the ways that the people and places we love can become enigmas to us, and the ineffable impulse to make art.

Though Sevlick and its reactionary politics initially seem the source of Leah’s and Jean’s silence, as the novel progresses, Novey delves past this more obvious conflict to mine deeper sources of estrangement. Even as Leah grows more vigilant on the drive to Sevlick with every political flag and red hat she sees—though Novey never uses his name, we’re in the Trump years here—she struggles with her impulse to write off the Rust Belt. She recalls with guilt her recent quip at a party that “social progress in this country would happen much faster once everyone in those failing towns who was white and over the age of sixty had died.”

After all, Jean fell into that category. While she never left Sevlick, which she had “stuck to like a tick on a dog,” she always felt like an outsider there—as a child, she was the only Jewish kid in town and was taunted to “show [her] horns.” She holds herself at a remove from the place, her attitude not one of condescension but a cantankerous preference to be left alone with her art. Her opening lines capture her singular spirt: “I’d had it with the new mailman. He kept peering in at me through the screen door like I was up to something indecent, sculpting cocks like Louise Bourgeois. I didn’t have the forging equipment to weld anything cock-shaped.”

But in focusing solely on her art, Jean ignores signs of the town’s more extreme political leanings as Trump ascends. She fails to wake up to what Leah sees as the blatant white supremacy rising up around her until well after she and Leah have stopped communicating. “It was a shock to hear so much talk all of a sudden about what had gone over as normal here, the expectation to just put up with people’s bigotry like you do a flare of pain in your skull, hoping it’ll go away, isn’t the tumor that will keep on getting bigger till you can’t remember you own name,” Novey writes. This is what Jean is willing to bear by inexplicably remaining in the place of her birth, and what Leah cannot tolerate.