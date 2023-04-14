Idra Novey Upends “Trump Country” Fables

Take What You Need by Idra Novey Buy on Bookshop

Jean’s stepdaughter, Leah, meanwhile, has comfortably severed herself from her rural roots. She and her father left Sevlick a few years after he and Jean bitterly divorced when Leah was 10, and she’s only intermittently connected with Jean over the years: “I’ve gone through phases of calling her up, seeking her contrarian take on things. Just as often, it’s felt saner to stop all contact.” In her thirties, Leah has carved out an intellectual, worldly life in New York City, where she lives with her Peruvian linguist husband and their bilingual toddler and works as a web editor and translator.

This could be the start to a story about a family torn apart by Fox News, but Novey upends familiar platitudes on our country’s divisions in an odd novel about the ways that the people and places we love can become enigmas to us, and the ineffable impulse to make art. In Jean, Novey has crafted a character who refuses easy categorization. Jean may have never left Sevlick, but she’s not like her gun-toting neighbors—after decades of reading Artforum in hiding, she finally gives in to her artistic desires in her sixties, quoting Agnes Martin and Louise Bourgeois to herself as she welds metal sculptures she calls Manglements. And Novey takes reconciliation off the table: At the outset of Take What You Need, Leah—who hasn’t spoken to her stepmother in four years—learns that Jean has died in a manner befitting a fairy tale. She slipped off a ladder while welding, bequeathing Leah a living room full of Manglements. As Leah travels to Sevlick to claim her inheritance, the novel shifts between Leah’s perspective and Jean’s in the years leading up to her death, unraveling how their mutual misconceptions of their town and each other cemented their distance.



Part of what sets Take What You Need apart is that Novey is no tourist visiting Appalachia to gawk at its remaining residents. While her prior novels focused on far-flung locales—her debut, Ways to Disappear, followed a translator searching for a missing Brazilian Jewish writer in Rio de Janeiro; her follow-up, Those Who Knew, takes place on a fictional island after the collapse of a U.S.-backed regime—Take What You Need cuts much closer to home. Novey was raised in the same slice of the Rust Belt where she situates Sevlick, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a city once buoyed by iron, coal, and steel that has been economically depressed and sloughing off residents for decades. She still claims Appalachia as her ancestral home—her mother is third-generation Appalachian, and her great-grandfather started a scrap-metal recycling business that has been operating for more than a century. Aside from that scrapyard’s cameo—here, it’s Jean’s family’s place, where she gets sheet metal for her sculptures—and the fact that like Leah, Novey is a translator, Take What You Need moves beyond her biography.