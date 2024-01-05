The Electric Kool-Aid Conservative

The break Wolfe got that year is the stuff of legend among long-form journalists. After a newspaper strike broke out, Wolfe, looking for a freelance assignment, successfully pitched Esquire on a story about the world of hot rods—out in Los Angeles, a teen subculture had emerged around customizing cars for speed and style. But after several weeks reporting the story out in California, he returned wholly overwhelmed by his own material. He wrote nothing. Esquire’s presses, meanwhile, had already printed large color photographs to accompany Wolfe’s story. It had to run. Esquire editor Byron Dobell finally told Wolfe to send along his notes in the hopes that another writer could turn them into a workable article. And in a marathon writing session, Wolfe shaped all he’d collected into a rambling and digressive but detailed 50-page letter. Dobell read it, struck out the greeting and signature, and published it as it was. The title: “There Goes (Varoom! Varoom!) That Kandy Kolored (Thphhhhhh!) Tangerine-Flake Streamline Baby (Rahghhhh!) Around the Bend (Brummmmmmmmmmmmmmmm) …” Instantaneously—almost literally overnight—Wolfe became one of the most famous magazine writers in America. The stylistic flourishes and rule-breaking informalities that Esquire’s readers went mad for would only get wilder and more daring in Wolfe’s subsequent writing. Run-on sentences; onomatopoeia; wholly invented punctuation; a torrent of cultural and historical references both high and low; streams of consciousness; shifting perspectives; kaleidoscopic imagery; fashions, furnishings, and other lifestyle markers described in fine and obsessive detail; a tone fluctuating, sometimes within the space of a paragraph, between coolly bemused incredulity and genuinely manic enthusiasm—whether one liked it or not, and many did not, Wolfe was a true original, imbuing features such as his profile of Junior Johnson with something like the spirit of literature.

God! The Alcohol Tax agents used to burn over Junior Johnson. Practically every good old boy in town in Wilkesboro, the county seat, got to know the agents by sight in a very short time. They would rag them practically to their faces on the subject of Junior Johnson, so that it got to be an obsession. Finally, one night they had Junior trapped on the road up toward the bridge around Millersville, there’s no way out of there, they had the barricades up and they could hear this souped-up car roaring around the bend, and here it comes—but suddenly they can hear a siren and see a red light flashing in the grille, so they think it’s another agent, and boy, they run out like ants and pull those barrels and boards and sawhorses out of the way, and then— Ggghhzzzzzzzhhhhhhggggggzzzzzzzeeeeeong! —gawdam! there he goes again, it was him, Junior Johnson! with a gawdam agent’s si-reen and a red light in his grille!

Like Lewis’s 2015 profile in Vanity Fair, Radical Wolfe suggests Wolfe’s style was substantially derived from the casual letters he would send to his parents. “I ended up doing really what a lot of us do in letters, particularly when you’re writing a letter to somebody you feel very comfortable with, someone you can unburden your soul to,” Wolfe once told an interviewer. “And you don’t censor out all of the random remarks that are running through your head. You don’t censor out the slang, you don’t censor out the exclamations, and you don’t censor out the abrupt changes of thought.”

But it hardly seems a coincidence that other journalists started experimenting with the medium at around the same time. Thanks substantially to Wolfe, the term “New Journalism,” a label that had been applied to a variety of new developments in the profession for decades, acquired a specific association with the work of writers like Wolfe himself, his friends and rivals Gay Talese and Hunter S. Thompson, and peers like Norman Mailer, Joan Didion, Truman Capote, and George Plimpton—all of whom, in their own ways, were challenging the prevailing strictures and conventions of nonfiction.