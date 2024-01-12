Can Nikki Haley Ride Iowa’s Midwinter Madness to the Nomination?

Such moments demonstrate the strengths of Haley’s superficially traditional campaign. With a little extra shove against the weight of disbelief, her events allow one to imagine that the past eight years have been free of Trump’s reality-warping presence. She doesn’t mine Fox for easy outrage material, and I don’t think I’ve heard her say “woke” once. She speaks passionately but without venom; it’s not that she doesn’t call for bloodshed; she just directs her fire against targets invoked by politicians of all stripes (look out Hamas, terrorists, and cartel members). This passive-voice violence may not be as satisfying as Trump going full Nazi (immigrants “poisoning the blood of our nation” and all); 50 percent of Iowa Republicans say they like Trump more now! But does liking him translate to believing he can win?

Every aspect of Haley’s campaign sets her apart from Trump and DeSantis. Suppose you didn’t listen to what her actual policies were. You might come away believing that she was set to personally repair every behavioral norm broken over Trump’s fleshy thigh during the past eight years. This is what she wants event attendees to hear, and it is what the people I talked to heard. The Iowans focused on the general are turning out for Haley, which should terrify us all.

Watching her work the rooms during the day I spent with her in Iowa, I understood how her dark-horse run for governor slingshotted her from backbench legislator to “face of the New South.” At the time, you may recall, the Republican Party was rebranding as a haven for “mama grizzlies,” Haley was shoehorned in among more flashy personalities such as Sarah Palin and Christine O’Donnell. Her style was always too soft-spoken to fit comfortably into the Tea Party patois of the time. But unlike most of that crowd, she never faded from view. It’s a testament to her skills as an administrator and her devotion to the conservative policy that that she stayed in the front ranks of the party even as Palin and O’Donnell have shuffled off into shabby notoriety.