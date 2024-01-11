Far-Right Republicans Are Already Talking About Ousting Mike Johnson

Some Senate Republicans were just as dismissive of potential efforts to rewrite the deal. “I don’t believe Speaker Johnson wants to shut down the government. I do know there are people in his party who do. But they’re the same ones who were OK with us not having a speaker for two weeks, so I’m not particularly interested in their strategic advice,” Senator Thom Tillis told reporters. (It was actually around three weeks between McCarthy’s ouster and Johnson’s election as speaker this past October.)

There are several structural factors working against Johnson, not least of which is the extremely narrow majority he’s working with, as well as increasing political polarization. But he may not have been as well equipped as his predecessor to work under these conditions. Unlike McCarthy, Johnson is relatively inexperienced, having been elected to the House in 2016 and only served in a minor leadership role prior to assuming the speakership. He was immediately thrown into the deep end of handling major issues that would be tricky for any party leader. Although Republicans hold the House, Democrats control the White House and Senate, limiting Johnson’s power. Moreover, Biden, Schumer, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have served for decades longer than Johnson and are each skilled and experienced negotiators.

GOP Representative Frank Lucas argued that Johnson needed to be forceful with the House Republican conference. “Speaker Johnson has to continue to demonstrate the strength and certainty that is the nature of his personality. This is a body—it doesn’t matter Democrat caucus or Republican conference—if they spot your weaknesses, you’re in a world of hurt,” Lucas said.