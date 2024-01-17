Israel’s Subtle Threats at the International Court of Justice

South Africa asked the court to rule that Israel should “immediately suspend its military operations in and against Gaza,” in the hope that the mass killing of Palestinians might cease. Such a verdict, argued Christopher Staker, one of Israel’s lawyers, would be an “irreparable prejudice to the rights of the respondent,” meaning Israel’s right to defend itself from attack. Because Hamas was not a party to the dispute between Israel and South Africa, it would not be bound by the court’s judgment. If Israel were asked to stop bombing and Hamas were not, then by defending itself in any way Israel would be in immediate contravention of the court’s ruling. Military action of any kind—genocidal or not—would be illegal. The nation would be, as Becker put it, “denied the ability to defend its citizens.” The court, legally speaking anyway, is being held responsible for Israel’s security.

Never mind that the real issue of substance is the methods Israel uses to “defend itself,” not the right to self-defense as such: It is on this crucial point of rights that the ICJ’s judgment will stand or fall. If the judges agree with Staker’s subtle point and decline to call for a stop to the military campaign, the court will be denounced as morally bankrupt and utterly neutered by anyone who believes the Palestinians have their own right: a right to exist untroubled in the lands of their birth.

However humane and passionate and well reasoned the South African case, it contained a critical flaw. It failed to mention the simple fact of the ongoing war—this harsh, sanguinary war. And its omission meant that the Israeli lawyers were allowed to talk about nothing else. The South African team needn’t have feared talking about the conflict: A genocide is still a genocide even if it takes place against the backdrop of war. Indeed, this is the case in every classic example: the Armenian Genocide, Rwanda, Bosnia, the Shoah. But in presenting their argument this way, the South African lawyers showed themselves to be caught in the rhetorical trap that can so easily snare anyone who believes the Convention is a faultless instrument of international justice.