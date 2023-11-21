As Lemkin’s theory found favor with the assembly (especially countries emerging from under the colonial heel) and made its way through the grinder of resolutions, consultations, debates, secretarial drafts, and committee hearings, it was pruned and reshaped into something else. A consensus hardened: Rather than a broad chain of actions and techniques, genocide now described the physical destruction of a group alone. What emerged after 18 months of squabbling, in December 1948, was a stripped-down and strict interpretation of Lemkin’s original concept. The Convention had been gutted of everything that made genocide a unique idea, particularly Lemkin’s notion of cultural genocide (or “vandalism,” as he called it). In this narrower conception of the term, all the artistic, intellectual, and spiritual achievements of a group—indeed, their very history—could be erased and, so long as their bodies were left untouched, such acts would not count as genocide.

Raphael Lemkin went along with the remaking of his idea because he had shackled himself so completely to its success. The Convention had to be ratified no matter the cost to his own intellectual integrity or the thoroughness of his theory. And the costs were high. In his ceaseless lobbying, Lemkin removed “political groups” from Convention drafts, thereby restricting the pool of victims to national, ethnic, religious, and “racial” groups. The consequences were immediate: It was now possible to annihilate a political movement without committing genocide, a fact that proved helpful for the U.S.-backed Suharto regime in Indonesia when it purged and destroyed one million “Communists”; for Mao’s Cultural Revolution in its purge of the “filth” of the “reactionaries”; for the regimes of torture and disappearance in Latin America. The definition worked retroactively too, letting the British off the hook for their murderous colonial police actions, and the Soviets for their elimination of the prosperous peasants they called “kulaks.” Moreover, the most outrageous kinds of ethnic violence could be excused if the killers claimed the justification of political repression, as with Operation Searchlight in 1971, when the Pakistani army tried to brutally put down Bangladeshi demands for freedom and self-determination. Not only were political groups excluded, other minorities were refused the protection of the Convention. During the war, the Nazis had pursued sexual minorities and the disabled with equal cruelty to Jews, Roma, Slavs, and Communists, but that fact did not conform neatly to Lemkin’s national, ethnic, or religious guidelines.

Some of the faults embedded in the idea of genocide were Lemkin’s own; some were the result of his capitulation to the powerful. Britain, the United States, and the Soviets worked hard to make sure the Genocide Convention (or the Nuremberg precedent, for that matter) would not halt the remaking of the world after the Second World War—what Samuel Moyn has called the “brutal peace.” Two doctrines had to be rescued from the Convention’s weak snares: military necessity and population transfer. In the postwar order, people would have to conform to borders rather than borders to people. As the U.N. debated Lemkin’s idea, millions of ethnic Germans were forced out of Eastern Europe, the partition (and parturition) of India and Pakistan caused one of the largest mass migrations in human history, and Israel carried out its takeover of Palestine at the expense of its non-Jewish inhabitants. The complete dispossession and immiseration of an enormous number of people was the sin the large powers (and plenty of smaller nations) swallowed in order to secure the postwar settlement. When “mass displacement of populations” was taken out of the draft Convention under the excuse that it “did not necessarily mean the physical destruction of a group,” the U.N. created a yawning loophole in the crime of genocide.