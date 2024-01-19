Trump’s Angry Rant About His Legal Mess Reveals an Ugly MAGA Truth

As it is, Trump extensively politicized law enforcement against his enemies during his first term, as Marcy Wheeler has documented. Now he is claiming the right to dramatically ramp this up under the fig leaf of “retribution” for his own prosecutions, while also insisting presidents must have absolute immunity from prosecution themselves.

Take those together, and Trump is relentlessly conditioning his supporters to expect a second term in which he will bend or break the law to wield the machinery of the state to persecute his opponents, perhaps on a mass scale—as he recently put it, to “root out” the “vermin.” Trump is telling his supporters that he will carry out their retribution, that he will persecute their enemies, that this is their due. What sort of impact might this be having on their expectations?

We don’t have much polling that speaks directly to this point. But the Public Religion Research Institute regularly asks two questions that perhaps shed some light on the potential for severe civic damage here: