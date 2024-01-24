Let’s Abolish the $100 Bill

It’s the currency of criminals, kleptocrats, and sociopaths.

Other people may use it, but nobody else needs it. ATMs almost never stock it.

Why does the U.S. Treasury continue to print it?

The argument didn’t go over well with libertarians. “Take Your Stinking Paws Off My Benjamins,” replied Daniel J. Mitchell of the Cato Institute. But Mitchell didn’t have much of an argument to make. He suggested that $100 bills were a valuable hedge against inflation—which was bad investment advice. Besides, if he really wanted to hoard cash, nothing would stop him from hoarding it in smaller denominations. He also said my argument “rests on the statist assumption that government should restrict honest people because this will somehow make life more difficult for criminals,” which was true, I guess. As statist restrictions go, though, I was proposing a pretty light one. Mitchell went on to say that crimes such as money laundering and drug trafficking persisted despite Nixon’s elimination of denominations above $500. True enough. But Mitchell didn’t consider why that was true. According to Bullough, the bad guys just started using $100 bills instead.

Does the availability of $100 bills help the United States maintain the dollar as the world’s leading currency? No. The classic formulation is that we give foreigners dollars and they give us automobiles and computers and whatnot. But these aren’t cash transactions; what we usually hand over aren’t Benjamins but bank deposits. As I noted in 2010, a $100 bill doesn’t generate interest; rather, it loses value over time. (That’s why Mitchell was foolish to recommend cash hoarding as an inflation hedge.) Christopher J. Neely of the St. Louis Fed published a fanciful essay in October arguing that when Americans export physical dollars for goods, that’s a fantastic deal for Americans because physical dollars cost only pennies to make. But little blips on a computer screen cost even less to make.

Benjamins are produced almost exclusively for export. Since 1980, the proportion of $100 bills that reside outside the United States has risen from 30 percent to nearly 80 percent. The overwhelming majority of those who possess these bills are criminals of one kind or another who want to stash their money overseas; the reason the United States keeps producing Benjamins is that it wants its currency to maintain dominance in this criminal market. That’s freaking insane.