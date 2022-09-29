The Dollar Is Strong. Sound Good? It Isn’t.

There are a few rational reasons for this. The dollar is especially strong right now because the Federal Reserve is trying to put the brakes on inflation, and inflation is a much bigger worry for the working class at the moment than foreign competition. The war in Ukraine has choked off oil and grain from Ukraine and Russia, pushing up demand for U.S. exports of these commodities. Exports of American-made cars remain fairly robust too.

But I submit that another reason you don’t hear much talk about the potential harm a rising dollar does to U.S. exports is that with a steadily growing trade deficit—and a negative balance of trade in goods and services that today approaches 10 times its size in 1987—the only export people really care about anymore is the dollar.

The dollar, you’ve no doubt heard, is the world’s reserve currency. Back in the 1980s, fewer than half of all dollars resided abroad. Today it’s more like 80 percent. Foreigners love our dollars, and it’s a good thing they do, because if they didn’t we’d have to work a lot harder to lower the budget deficit and the trade deficit. American policymakers don’t want to discourage the world’s love affair with our currency. Indeed, they can’t even be persuaded to eliminate $100 bills, a currency that (as I’ve noted before) is confined almost exclusively to unwholesome (usually criminal) activity. They won’t ban the Benjamins because they fear a corresponding market share increase for the 500 euro note (informally known as the “bin Laden”). Markos Kounalakis, a visiting fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution, proposed in The Wall Street Journal in May that we stop sending Benjamins just to Russia, to starve the oligarchs. Nobody wants to do even that!