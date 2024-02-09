Why Do We Know So Little About the Womb?

To be fair, there could be advantages to having one of these men with shiny instruments attending your birth, since it was largely men who were able to study the latest surgical techniques and important developments, such as the use of antiseptics to prevent dangerous bacteria from developing in wounds. Murdoch Cameron, a chief obstetrician at Glasgow Maternity Hospital, was one of these men. He is considered to have performed the first modern antiseptic cesarean sections (C-sections) in 1888. Since antiquity, people had extracted babies by slicing open the abdomen (the name, Hazard suggests, more likely refers to Julius Caesar’s decree to use this method of extraction if the mother’s life was threatened, rather than to his own abdominal delivery), but until Cameron’s intervention, “infection and blood loss made the procedure so dangerous that it was used only as a last resort.” Cameron had studied at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary under the pioneering surgeon Joseph Lister, and he was confident that “Lister’s tried-and-tested carbolic acid solution” had its place in obstetrics, not just general surgery. In contrast to many other instances of obstetric breakthroughs, we know the name of the woman on whose body science took its strides. Patient A was Catherine Colquhoun, a woman barely four feet tall, whose pelvis was “severely narrowed by the rickets that plagued so many of the city’s slum-dwellers.” In fact, her pelvis was just an inch and a half in diameter, making vaginal delivery assuredly fatal to mother and child alike. Catherine had a safe abdominal delivery and recovered under the care of many nurses, leaving the hospital just over a month after she’d been admitted, with her son, Caesar Cameron Colquhoun, in her arms.

Throughout this period, the nonpregnant womb was imagined as a sterile, empty space, “a kind of crystal ball—unblemished and pristine,” Hazard writes. This image was reinforced by the invention of early human incubators, an idea borrowed from the chick hatcheries of the Paris Zoo by the French physician Stéphane Tarnier. He asked the zookeeper, Odile Martin, to construct a “couveuse sufficiently ventilated and large enough to hold one or two infants,” which looked something like a large, glass-topped toaster oven, according to an 1897 account with illustrations in The Lancet. These were a notable improvement on the swaddling and warming that human cultures had always done for their young; with constant attendance, they could be kept at a stable temperature, and allowed the infant to breathe. In Eve: The Disobedient Future of Birth, author Claire Horn notes that while “Tarnier’s incubators would likely have held infants not less than thirty-eight weeks old,” the physician nevertheless boasted “that he was on the cusp of enabling almost the entire latter half of gestation to occur through his technology.” He had an eager audience for his claims: Infant mortality was high, and premature births were (and remain) common. But the audience was wider than those in the medical profession. A pair of doctors (one a pediatrician, one, it transpired, a self-proclaimed doctor) took incubators to exhibition halls, beginning with the Kinderbrutenstalt (child hatchery) at the 1896 Great Industrial Exposition in Berlin. The self-proclaimed physician, Martin Couney, later set up “a permanent ‘incubator baby show’ at Coney Island’s Luna amusement park in 1903.” Although Couney was uncredentialed and operated without oversight, Horn writes, “his patients received a level of care that would have been unavailable anywhere else at the time.” They were fed by wet nurses and monitored around the clock “by healthcare professionals who practised meticulous hygiene.” Tarnier may have profoundly overestimated his own ingenuity, but his devices and their descendants have helped save countless premature infants’ lives.

More than a century later, we are on the cusp of accomplishing Tarnier’s dream of realizing the back half of a 40-week pregnancy outside of the human body. But just as we plan for life on other planets while proving ourselves embarrassingly incapable of caring for our own, the advances in artificial womb technology belie a discomfiting degree of ignorance about the wombs inside of us. It was only in 1979 that an Israeli scientist, Vaclav Insler, examined the uteri of 25 women who’d agreed to be inseminated with a stranger’s sperm just before scheduled hysterectomies, discovering the cervix’s active role in filtering and housing sperm in “over 20,000 tiny ‘crypts.’” The cervix gatekeeps access to the womb, such that “the percentage of colonized crypts and sperm density were severely reduced in patients inseminated with abnormal sperm,” Insler wrote, although Hazard notes that it’s unclear whether sperm fitness or cervical selectivity is behind this. Far from being a passive crystal ball, the unpregnant uterus is hard at work.