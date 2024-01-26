Texas Is Ginning Up a New Constitutional Crisis

But there are also reasons to believe this is more theatrical in nature. For one thing, Abbott already did this last year. His statement acknowledges as much in an inconspicuous way: “For these reasons, I have already declared an invasion under Article I, Section 10, Clause 3 to invoke Texas’s constitutional authority to defend and protect itself.” The “already declared” part took place in November 2022. Since then, Texas has engaged in unprecedented efforts to “secure” the border in the alleged absence of federal efforts to do so. Despite Abbott’s rhetoric, nothing actually changed this week from a legal or constitutional perspective.

Nor can it be said that Abbott is defying the Supreme Court in this matter, at least not yet. Former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke claimed on Wednesday night that Abbott was “using the Texas Guard to defy a Supreme Court ruling” and suggested that Biden should federalize the state National Guard to overcome it. But Abbott is doing no such thing. The Department of Homeland Security v. Texas litigation was about a now-lifted injunction against the federal government, not Texas. Abbott is not currently defying the Supreme Court (or any other court, for that matter) because there are no significant orders or injunctions against Texas for him to defy.

So far, the actual goal of all of this appears to be transmuting a procedural loss at the Supreme Court into a campaign ad for Republicans and, in particular, Donald Trump. The former president has made the border a central pillar of his campaign and is pledging to militarize it and carry out mass deportations if reelected this year. Abbott’s statement reinforces Trump’s frequent claims that the nation is being “invaded” by foreign migrants—while pinning the blame on Trump’s likely 2024 opponent.