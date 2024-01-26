Senate Republicans Are on a Major Ukraine Collision Course

Vance and other MAGA senators have since gone out of their way to throw cold water on Biden’s funding package for Ukraine, which has been tied down in the Senate with unrelated immigration policy concessions Senate leaders in both parties have demanded to push a deal through.

On Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell convened a nearly two-hour-long meeting for Republican senators to air their grievances over the migrant policy and Ukraine aid package. “We are in a quandary,” McConnell reportedly told his Senate GOP conference during the meeting, because Trump opposes any bipartisan effort on immigration policy in Congress, preferring to use migrants as a campaign issue. “The politics of this have changed,” he added—a pathetic kowtow to his party’s front-runner, who opposes a border deal so he can use the issue against Biden.

Senate Republicans spent Thursday denying reports that McConnell had given up on the yet-unrevealed migrant policy piece of the Ukraine aid package, while offering a range of opinions about what the latter should look like or whether it should be advanced at all.