Bernie Sanders Has a Plan to Make Big Pharma’s Greedheads Squirm

One of the tools that the chairman has is to put public pressure on CEOs whose companies are acting irresponsibly or with greed. And we have had some luck so far. We had, as you may know, early on the head of Moderna, the vaccine maker. What we got out of them, and they have kept their word, is a commitment that while they raise prices for their vaccine outrageously—and that is very disturbing—the commitment we got out of them is that any uninsured or underinsured person in America can walk into a drugstore to get the vaccine for free. That is significant. That means millions of people will probably be able to get vaccines who otherwise might not.

We had discussions again last year with the CEOs of some of the major railroads that opposed giving their workers paid sick leave. We had a press conference on that issue, I did it with Senator Braun. And lo and behold, a few months later, all of the unions received seven days paid sick leave. It was a substantial breakthrough for the workers in the rail industry. We had Mr. Schultz, the then head of Starbucks, before the committee trying to explain to us that it really wasn’t breaking federal law—which in my view it was—in terms of its anti-union activities. And what you’re seeing is continued union activity and movement on the part of workers at Starbucks.

So we used the committee to pass legislation, we got it out of the committee in a bipartisan vote of 14 to 7, one of the most significant primary care bills passed in recent years. Hopefully it becomes law.