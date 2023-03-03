The Insulin Pricing Wars Are Just Getting Started

In 1996 the price for Humalog, an insulin developed by Eli Lilly, sold for $21 for a one month’s supply. By 2019, the cost had risen 1200 percent to $275 per month. In 2021 the drug company announced it would reduce the price of its generic version of Humalog to $137 for an individual vial, down from $275. This was welcome news, but Eli Lilly sold the same insulin to Germans at an even lower price of $55 for a vial. That same year Humalog was Eli Lilly’s best-selling drug, raking in $2.7 billion in sales. As part of Wednesday’s announcement the company said it would lower the list price even further in the US to $66, but this is still more than the average $43 it charges insurance companies after rebates.

Both Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump made an effort to lower insulin prices; each met with fierce resistance from the pharmaceutical lobby. Trump attempted to lower Medicare costs by requiring drug companies to charge “most favored nation” prices. What Trump failed to realize is that other nations pay five to ten times less for insulin because their governments are not prohibited from bargaining directly with pharmaceutical companies over drug prices. According to a 2021 study from the RAND Corporation, sick Americans pay on average 256 percent more for medication than 32 other OECD countries. When Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law last year, that measure capped out of pocket costs for Medicare recipients at $35 per month, but it did nothing for the diabetics who rely on private insurers or have no insurance at all. In August, Senate Democrats attempted to get a $35 insulin price cap passed in their budget package; Republicans blocked the effort.

That Eli Lilly ultimately settled on the same $35 figure that Democrats attempted to pass into law speaks to the enormous political pressure that’s built up around insulin access and affordability. But even if Eli Lilly caps drug prices for insulin in line with public demand, it won’t address some of the systemic reasons that have caused insulin prices to skyrocket. Middlemen, who go between patients and drug companies, have seen their revenue share rise over the last several years. A 2021 study published in JAMA Health Forum revealed that although insulin prices have risen since 2014, the revenue going to the pharma companies has decreased.