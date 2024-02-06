The Trump Disqualification Case Is the Supreme Court’s Most Consequential Moment

By some estimates, there were roughly 5,900 newspapers in America when the Fourteenth Amendment was ratified. It is unclear why one particular newspaper in Kentucky deserves such weighty consideration. Abiding by its unpersuasive reading would also mean accepting the more absurd outcome: that the Fourteenth Amendment’s drafters thought it was unacceptable for rebels, insurrectionists, and ex-Confederates to serve as official dog-catcher for a rural town in Maine, but acceptable for them to serve as president of the United States.

As for the other absurdities that the Colorado Supreme Court envisioned, Tillman and Blackman largely welcome them. They argued that, yes, a president could simultaneously serve in Congress and even that impeachment by the House and conviction by the Senate does not work either. “As a result, a person impeached, convicted, and disqualified could serve in Congress or the presidency,” they wrote. “The Colorado Supreme Court found this position ‘nonsensical,’ but did not cite any evidence of original meaning.” If only the judges had read the April 1868 issues of the Louisville Daily Journal in law school.

Even then, the inconsistencies still stack up. “The Religious Test Clause provides that ‘no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States,’” they noted at one point. “The President and members of Congress hold a ‘public trust.’ The Religious Test Clause extends to these public trusts.” But that reasoning does not appear to apply to the other clauses in their view, which similarly refer to “offices of trust.” Is it because they are described as “trusts” instead of “public trusts”? Does that distinction matter? Does it even really exist? One cannot help but shake the feeling that Tillman and Blackman are starting from their preferred endpoint and working backwards from there, elevating random 19th century newspapers to the status of the Federalist Papers and reading absurdities into every corner of the Constitution.