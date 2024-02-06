Mitch McConnell Is on a Collision Course With Trump

The legislation is expected to receive a procedural vote in the Senate on Wednesday, but it’s all but certain that this will fail. As Punchbowl News first reported, McConnell recommended that Republican senators vote against the motion to proceed in a closed-door meeting with his conference—essentially, filibuster the legislation that a GOP lawmakers was instrumental in negotiating. This reflects one of McConnell’s most canny traits: even as he leads his conference, he will follow their will.

Even Lankford was coy on whether he would vote to advance his own legislation. “Me voting against cloture is not, to me, voting against the bill,” Lankford told reporters on Monday evening. “Why would we force a vote on something that would kill it to be able to force the vote now, versus giving more time and giving the opportunity for people to be able to be able to go through it?”



Indeed, multiple Republican senators said that they hoped there would be additional time to consider and perhaps change the legislation. (Of course, this plan would run into several walls: the possibility that the House may not accept any bill from the Senate, the likelihood that more stringent legislation would turn off more Democratic senators, and the fact that the House has to fund the government by early March in order to avert a shutdown.) Still, Lankford said that the bill was a “work in progress,” and that he was “not willing to do a funeral on it.”



McConnell is tracing a delicate path with the border legislation, but it is not his first time handling an unwieldy conference. He has led the upper chamber through some of its greatest victories for Republicans, perhaps most notably with the confirmation of three conservative justices nominated to the Supreme Court by Trump.