Trump Is Doing Biden a Massive Favor on the Border

Joe Biden wants to shut down the border. On Friday, as the Senate continued negotiations over legislation to provide aid to Ukraine in exchange for strict immigration reforms, the president released a statement calling the bill “the toughest and fairest set of reforms to secure the border we’ve ever had in our country. It would give me, as President, a new emergency authority to shut down the border when it becomes overwhelmed. And if given that authority, I would use it the day I sign the bill into law.”

It was a Trumpian statement in substance, if not in style—a tacit endorsement of much of the former president’s rhetoric on immigration. And the bill itself, were it to pass Congress and be signed by Biden, would be a huge win for Trump and the GOP in this election year: cementing several items on the right’s anti-immigration wishlist while advancing zero long-standing Democratic priorities. Despite this, Trump and his allies in the House of Representatives are doing everything they can to kill the bill, with the former president promising that only he can fix immigration once in office.

