How the GOP’s Hard Line Will Make America More Pro-Immigrant, Not Less

Of course, the widespread opposition to immigration today is not the same as that which plagued the nation in the 1920s. Even many Hispanic citizens recoil at “chaos” on the border, and governments at all levels are unprepared to deal with a steady increase in illegal migrants. Still, the backlash does have a nativist component. Many Americans grumble that immigrants in their neighborhood or workplace don’t speak English, bring down wages, or join gangs that carry out violent crimes.

While the bipartisan attempt at an immigration deal looks like it’s dead for now, it would be wonderful if enough Republicans turned their back on Trump to vote for a sensible and truly comprehensive reform bill. Such a law would protect the Dreamers and give those already here illegally a long but feasible path to becoming citizens. It would also be smart policy to finance sustainable development and promote democratic rule in the Central and South American nations from which the greatest number of unauthorized migrants are coming. Politicians should also acknowledge that men and women who have managed to stay in the U.S. are working hard right now at one or more poorly paid jobs that help keep the economy humming.

But none of that will occur soon. So if federal lawmakers do embrace the repressive and restrictive Trumpian option, that might give Democrats and their union allies an opportunity they have not had in decades. With immigration removed, at least for a while, as a salient cause of popular division, it would allow Democrats to show convincingly, in words and policy, that they are the defenders of all working Americans, without having that message ensnarled in dense thickets of fear and bigotry. They could stress, as during the New Deal, that the true division in American society is between the corporate rich and the rest of us—not between “illegals” and “real” Americans.

