The Texas National Guard’s Chaotic Migrant Border Chase

To watch this unspool up close is to observe a game of cat and mouse, in which the Texas National Guard and the asylum-seekers crossing the river dart around a dirt arena—one side trying to dodge, the other attempting to catch. Over the course of five or six hours, the 100 or so migrants who cross the border always manage to make it through, albeit scraped up pretty badly, wet, and exhausted. Meanwhile, the guardsmen spend the hours in growing exasperation, their actions never altering the outcome of the situation, beyond the introduction of potential injury. Once the asylees are in the custody of Border Patrol, those with open wounds from the razor wire are given medical treatment. The concertina wire is constructed in such a way that from whichever direction you touch it, you are filleted.



In theory, the behavior of the Texas National Guard at the border is supposed to be the final obstacle for migrants in a system based on theories of “prevention by deterrence”—the idea being that if they can make it more dangerous and unpleasant for people to seek asylum, they will stop coming. In reality, the desperate and dangerous situations from which most of these migrants are fleeing are so dire that the hope of escape nearly always overwhelms the fear of the obstacles strewn in their way. So people continue to make the calculated decision to migrate, no matter how many horror stories they hear. More obstacles simply push migrants into more dangerous situations.



Exymar Díaz’s story is one such case. When she reached the Guatemala-Mexico border, the 22-year-old Venezuelan was told she would need to wait months to gain permission from the Mexican government to travel through the country and, after that, months to wait for an appointment on the CBP One app, the Border Patrol’s latest attempt to streamline the asylum system. But the money she had saved would be gone in just a few weeks.

