Congress Is Sleepwalking Into a Draconian Asylum Ban

For the most part, they’ll have a general understanding that there’s a process of asylum in which they intend to participate and that they’ll need to establish through evidence that they have reason to fear that some specific danger or persecution will befall them if they are forced to return to their home country. That’s about the extent of the foreknowledge of our byzantine asylum system (which, incidentally, is about the extent of the typical voter’s knowledge, notwithstanding how passionately they claim to feel about it) that they’ll possess when they arrive. An asylum-seeker is not often going to know that they must prove persecution specifically on the basis of “race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion,” what any of these terms mean in court, or what evidence will be necessary to prove these claims. No one is arriving at the border with a legal brief in hand.

It works out for many asylees now because the current “credible fear” standard is intentionally low. Congress didn’t expect asylum-seekers to be prepared for complex procedural hearings on arrival and structured the system so they would only have to initially prove that their claims generally conformed to the standards. There was an understanding that they’d be put under much more scrutiny at later stages of the process—after they’d had a chance to grasp the legal standards, obtain a lawyer, find witnesses, and compile an evidentiary record from their home countries. This wasn’t considered a bleeding-heart position, merely an acknowledgment that the asylum program was designed to accommodate people who were often forced to leave suddenly and who definitionally did not have time to make extensive preparations for the legal processes they’d soon face before fleeing home.

The standard retort here is that the volume of arrivals has overwhelmed the system—according to data maintained by the TRAC project at Syracuse University, the number of pending cases crossed a staggering million by the end of last year—triggering years-long waits for cases to play out, both due to and leading to migrants realizing they can stay and work in the country for years regardless of the merits of their claim. This is a delicate issue, because anti-immigrant zealots will point to denial rates and statements from migrants themselves to essentially paint the entire population of asylum-seekers as facially illegitimate, which is obviously not true.